Fathers step up to defend girls' sports after liberal state defies President Trump — and biology

Concerned fathers of female athletes are taking matters into their own hands.

After two bills failed to pass through the Maine state legislature, parents are taking to the streets to collect signatures in hopes of getting their own set of rules passed.

'We will effect change across the entire state all at once.'

The group of fathers, called Maine Girl Dads, is asking the general public of Maine to sign a petition for the initiative titled "An Act to Designate School Sports Participation and Facilities by Sex."

The act would require schools in the state to designate "athletic teams and private facilities," including bathrooms and locker rooms, on the basis of biological sex.

"This is important, as we will effect change across the entire state all at once, while providing a private right of action for enforcement, clarifying statutory cross-references, and ensuring severability," the group wrote on its website.

The dads are hoping to garner the 68,000 signatures required to get the initiative on the ballot in the 2026 midterms next November.

Weathering a cold November day in the Northeast, the group recently held a signature drive that saw overwhelmingly positive results.

"We collected over 53K signatures! In just one day, we're over halfway to our goal of 100K," the group recently wrote on X. "When this gets on the 2026 ballot, we win and girls' sports are protected. Let's keep going, Maine!"

WMTW-TV caught up with Steven Scharf, one of the men taking roadside signatures over the weekend, to see what the reactions were like from the general public.

"Everybody who's stopped by has been very eager to sign and can't understand why this is not just automatic and why this needs to go through a process of being voted on, and why the state legislature has not passed this as is," Scharf told the outlet.

Sending the question of banning boys from girls' sports directly to the voter circumvents the state. Not only has Maine defied President Trump's early February executive order on this matter, but the state Senate has shot down two different bills that would have achieved the same end.

Two bills passed the Maine House, which has a virtual split between Democrats (74) and Republicans (73), with three independents. However, neither passed in the state Senate, which is composed of 20 Democrats, 14 Republicans, and one independent.

Proposal LD 1134 was rejected by the Senate on June 13, while LD 233 was rejected just days later on June 16.

If the Maine Girl Dads get their way and their proposal is passed, it would become effective on Jan. 1, 2027.

