Democrat tries to accuse DOGE of massive waste, but it ends up backfiring bigly

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware attempted to prove that Elon Musk's government accountability efforts had resulted in massive waste, but he ended up with egg on his face instead.

Coons posted an image of supplies on Wednesday that he claimed were boxes of medicine that would be completely wasted because of decisions made by the Department of Government Efficiency. Online sleuths went to work to undermine the claim and embarrass the senator.

'You know the logistics of what you said don’t line up right?'

"$300 million worth of medications are sitting on pallets about to expire thanks to Trump's effort to gut foreign aid. These drugs would've prevented people from going blind from a preventable tropical disease—Donald Trump would rather waste them in an East African warehouse," wrote Coons on the post on the X platform.

Musk himself jumped into the fray by posting a screenshot of a community note suggestion and calling Coons a liar.

"The fastest container shipping route from the United States to South Africa is 25 days. Adding in the time to distribute the medicine in South Africa, they needed to be shipped months ago to be used before expiration. They are not expiring because of a recent Executive Order," the note claimed.

Others pointed out that the expiration dates on the supplies were visible by simply looking at the photo more closely.

"You do know we can zoom in on this picture, right? Come out and apologize, right away," responded actor Matthew Marsden.

"You know the logistics of what you said don’t line up right? Pretty sure you’re blaming the wrong dude," replied comedian Chad Prather.

"Of all the things that never happened... This never happened the most," read one comical response.

Coons previously criticized the DOGE for gaining access to payment records of the Treasury.

“They’ve burrowed into the private information of every American, something we should all be alarmed about and should be blocked in federal courts,” he said.

