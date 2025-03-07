Cop — allegedly known as 'Officer Sexy' — arrested on child porn charges

A New Hampshire police officer — allegedly known as "Officer Sexy" — is facing child porn charges, according to reports.

John Giarrusso — a 48-year-old officer with the Seabrook Police Department — was arrested by cops with the Haverhill Police Department on Monday in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

Giarrusco allegedly claimed he was known as 'Officer Sexy' to the 'girls in town.'

Giarusso was charged with felony counts of possession of child pornography, distributing material of a child in the nude, and disseminating obscene matter to a minor, according to court records reviewed by Boston.com.

Giarrusso was reportedly released after posting $100,000 cash bail.

Giarusso purportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment on Monday.

The Seabrook Police Department placed Giarusso on administrative leave.

The Seabrook Police Department said in a statement, "While the Seabrook Police Department adheres to the principle that those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty, given the nature of the accused crimes, the Department immediately placed Ofc. Giarrusso on administrative leave."

"The Seabrook Police Department strives to uphold the highest standards of conduct in our staff both on and off duty," the police department stated. "Allegations of criminal conduct against a law enforcement officer are taken seriously and will be dealt with swiftly and appropriately. We will continue to cooperate with Haverhill Police investigators and monitor this case as it moves forward."

The Seabrook Police Department declined to offer more details on the case.

WCVB-TV reported that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip regarding a potential crime.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reportedly determined that the IP address and social media accounts were linked to Giarrusso.

Citing the criminal complaint, WCVB-TV reported that Giarusso allegedly uploaded "several videos to the messaging app Kik that show children being molested and raped by adults."

The news outlet added that Giarusso's "IP address and social media accounts linked to his name and date of birth were used in sending and receiving graphic messages about having sex with children as young as 6, according to the ICAC's investigation outlined in a criminal complaint."

WCVB-TV also alleged that Giarrusso "engaged in graphic conversations with other Kik users about arranging to have sex with their wives, young daughters, and stepdaughters," ICAC said.

ICAC said its investigation revealed that during his role as a police officer, Giarrusso participated in fundraising for “child-focused facilities that help abused children heal by coordinating the investigation and treatment of child sexual abuse.”

Citing the Seabrook Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, People magazine reported that Giarrusco allegedly claimed he was known as “Officer Sexy” to the “girls in town."

Giarrusso's wife reportedly declined to give a comment on the situation.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!