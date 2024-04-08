Country music star Morgan Wallen arrested on 3 felony charges at Eric Church's bar in Nashville

Country music star Morgan Wallen was arrested and charged with three felony counts on Sunday night at Eric Church's new bar in Nashville, Tennessee.

Wallen threw a chair off the rooftop of Chief's Bar on Sunday night, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police. The chair reportedly crashed to the ground approximately three feet from where two police officers were standing on Broadway.

WKRN-TV reported that staff members at Church's bar informed police that Wallen had thrown the chair off the rooftop, which is six stories high. Officers reportedly reviewed footage of the incident, which showed Wallen "lunging and throwing an object over the roof," according to the arrest report.

Wallen was arrested and booked just after 12:30 a.m., according to WWNY-TV.

The 30-year-old country music singer was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct. Wallen posted a bond of $15,250 and was released from Davidson County Jail around 3:30 a.m.

The "Wasted on You" singer is scheduled to appear in court on May 3, according to the Davidson County Criminal Court website.

Wallen is playing a concert at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on May 3 as part of his "One Night at a Time" tour.

His attorney, Worrick Robinson, said in a statement: "At 10:53 pm Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities."

Church had just enjoyed the grand opening of his Chief’s Bar over the weekend.

In May 2020, Wallen was arrested and hit with intoxication and disorderly conduct charges after being kicked out of Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse in downtown Nashville.

In 2016, Wallen was charged with DUI, but the case was dismissed.

Wallen's arrest comes just days after his ex-fiancée got married. Katie "KT" Smith got engaged to Luke Scornavacco on March 29, then wed her fiancée on April 3.

