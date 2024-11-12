Creator of giant 'Vote for Trump' sign in New York teases run for Congress

The man responsible for the giant "Vote for Trump" sign that recently lit up the sky in Upstate New York is now considering a run for federal office.

It's no secret that Anthony Constantino, CEO of Sticker Mule, supports President-elect Donald Trump. Not only did Constantino create a Trump-related PAC, but he also ordered a 100-foot "Vote for Trump" sign to be constructed atop a Sticker Mule facility in Amsterdam, a city of some 18,000 residents about 35 miles northwest of Albany.

'President Trump is a unity president, and I'll do whatever I can to help him make America great for everyone.'

Now that Constantino and more than 75 million other Americans have gotten their wish and Trump has won re-election, Constantino is thinking about how he can best serve his president and his country going forward. With Trump tapping New York Rep. Elise Stefanik (R) as ambassador to the United Nations, Constantino is now mulling a run for the seat Stefanik will vacate after a decade in office, should she be confirmed.

"I am strongly considering running for the NY-21 Congressional seat. Thank you!" he tweeted Monday night.

Constantino went into greater detail about the possible run on an appearance on Monday's episode of "The StoneZONE" hosted by longtime Trump ally Roger Stone.

"I want to do whatever is most impactful in the world, what's best for the country, and it seems like this might be it," Constantino said.

According to the Post Millennial, Constantino and Stefanik went to high school together, and he has long supported her work. He has also already begun gathering a team to consider the next steps in the process.

"President Trump is a unity president, and I'll do whatever I can to help him make America great for everyone. If that's in Congress, I'll fight hard to win big and continue winning after I'm elected," Constantino said in a statement to the Post Millennial.

So far, Constantino seems to have one friend in his corner. In a statement to the Post Millennial, Stone said Constantino "has what it takes."

"He built his company from the ground up, creating thousands of jobs. He stood up for President Trump in the face of certain backlash. We need smart and courageous people who aren’t career politicians like him in Washington now more than ever."

A month ago, Constantino appeared on "The Glenn Beck Program," telling Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck that Trump "did tremendous things for the country" in his first term, especially regarding free speech.

"Nobody wants to have duct tape put on their mouth. Nobody wants the right to speech taken away," Constantino said.

Free speech was just one of many reasons that Constantino, a registered Democrat, constructed the Trump sign on his building.

"I'm trying to end this epidemic of anti-Trump hate that's been bad, really, for both sides," he explained to Beck. "People got to be able to be comfortable to say they like President Trump."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!