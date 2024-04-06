After argument over Plan B pills, Florida woman returns with friend to brutally beat down two CVS employees, police say

Florida police said that two women were arrested after they beat down two CVS store employees over an argument about Plan B contraceptive pills.

Police said 32-year-old Shanetria Neomi Pitts began the confrontation at about 11:15 a.m. on March 23 at the CVS convenience store on Biscayne Blvd. in Miami.

Pitts grew upset after being told that she would have to pay for the pills because she had opened the packaging near a clerk. She allegedly yelled at the clerk and said she was not a thief and was intending to pay for the pills.

The clerk said she called over a manager because Pitts was being "disrespectful" toward her.

At that point, the employees said Pitts said that she needed to get her wallet from her car and left the store. When she returned, the workers said she brought a friend who helped Pitts beat the manager and the clerk.

The report said that Pitts grabbed one of the worker's “hair, removing it from her head.” The worker was then knocked down to the ground.

At one point, one of the victims said she felt the second woman grab at her cellphone from her back pocket before she allegedly stole the worker's store keys and left the store.

Police said the victims were able to identify the two suspects from a photo lineup four days after the altercation. They said the second woman was 23-year-old Windell Sweetenburg.



Both were arrested on Wednesday, and police said that Sweetenburg offered a confession while Pitts asserted her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. The two were charged with strong-armed robbery.

The manager spoke at the bond hearing on Thursday. Both she and the clerk were treated at a hospital over the fight.

“You decided to come back to the CVS and put your hands on me and another employee,” she said. “It took a real toll on us. Not just mentally, but physically as well."

The judge had them remain in jail without bond and excoriated their alleged actions during court.

“She made a conscious decision to go into the CVS store, and the lady offered to let her pay. The lady even stole the keys to the store, didn't even return them. They stole her phone, didn't return it!" said the judge.

The manager told the judge that she had never been attacked in her 15 years of working at the CVS store.

Here's a news report about the incident:

