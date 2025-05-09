Dad forces 11-year-old daughter to assist with home invasion — then ditches her during attempted escape: Prosecutors

A Michigan father forced his 11-year-old daughter to assist with a home invasion — and then ditched her when the homeowner returned, according to the prosecutors.

Andre Stephon-Curtis Broadenax — a 29-year-old from Detroit — has been charged with first-degree home invasion, second-degree home invasion, larceny in a building, receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, inducing a minor to commit a felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On May 2, Broadenax was arraigned and received a $75,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether and was placed on house arrest. However, Judge William McConico on Monday increased his bond to $150,000 during a bond redetermination hearing.

Around 8:43 p.m. April 29, Broadenax reportedly arrived at a Detroit home in a stolen car, which allegedly belonged to a 52-year-old Dearborn Heights man.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement that Broadenax "forced entry into the 75-year-old victim's home" with his 11-year-old daughter in tow.

The dad reportedly "forced his 11-year-old daughter to assist him with the home invasion."

However, Broadenax allegedly fled the crime scene on foot — without his little girl — when the homeowner returned to his residence.

Detroit Police officers caught up with the suspect and arrested Broadenax shortly after he tried to escape, according to prosecutors.

A longtime resident, David Bridges, told WXYZ-TV that "me being a father of eight kids, I can't see me using none of my kids to actually break into a house or do anything to harm another person because it's wrong."

The neighbor added, "Right now, you could have just lost your life and your child's, so it's really sad."

Broadenax's probable cause conference is scheduled for May 14, and the preliminary examination is scheduled for May 21.

