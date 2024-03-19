Brother of Democrat Rep. Dan Kildee allegedly shot and killed by his son, Michigan police say

Democrat Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan confirmed Tuesday that his brother had been killed and police have arrested the brother's son, Kildee's nephew.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said in a media briefing that police responded to a domestic violence report at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at a home near Flint in Burt.

He said that the situation in Burt led to a man going to a home in Vienna Township where a homicide was reported.

A suspect then drove away with the victim's vehicle and crashed the truck into the vehicle of a couple in Genesee Township. The couple was not seriously injured, but the 27-year-old suspect was transported to Hurley Hospital, where he is being guarded by sheriff's deputies.

He confirmed that the victim of the homicide was identified as Timothy Kildee, the brother of Dan Kildee, and said the suspect in custody was the victim's son.

Swanson said that the victim's other son was living in the basement of the home in Vienna Township and told police that he overheard an argument on the first floor. He heard one person yell, "Give me your wallet and your keys," and then he heard a gunshot. The high-impact crash happened eight minutes later, said Swanson.

Congressman Kildee released a brief statement about the incident.

“Our family is grieving and heartbroken,” he wrote. “There are no words to describe the loss of a beloved brother and family member, especially in such a terrible tragedy. I thank the community for honoring my family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the investigation was ongoing and no charges had yet been filed. He added that once charges are filed, the suspect could face numerous counts, including open murder, carjacking, armed robbery, weapons charges, and motor vehicle infraction due to the crash.

About a possible motive, Swanson only said that the suspect might have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“There’s a potential of some substance abuse,” Swanson said. “The behavior of the suspect lends anyone to believe there was some type of breakdown and/or other entanglements that caused him to be so violent. But the key to this case, from all three scenes, is absolute violent behavior.”

Congressman Kildee had previously announced that he was not seeking re-election.

Here's a local news report about the incident:

