Daniel Penny makes astounding statement about his actions on subway after jury acquittal

Marine veteran Daniel Penny said that he could not have lived with himself if he had avoided taking action on the subway after Jordan Neely threatened passengers.

Penny made the comments on Fox News after he was acquitted in the controversial case from New York City. Some black activists have accused him of racism, but others have praised him for stepping in when Neely, a homeless schizophrenic man, screamed that he wanted to kill people.

'I’ll take a million court appearances just to keep one of those people from getting hurt or killed.'

Penny addressed the attention he has received and then added that he would have done it again to protect people.

"I'm not a confrontational person; I don't really extend myself. This type of thing is really uncomfortable. All of this attention in my mind is very uncomfortable. And I would prefer without it, I didn't want any type of attention or praise. And I still don't," he said.

“The guilt I would have felt if someone did get hurt, if he did do what he was threatening to do, I would never be able to live with myself," Penny added. "I’ll take a million court appearances just to keep one of those people from getting hurt or killed.”

Penny had been charged with manslaughter as well as criminally negligent homicide, but a jury said its members were deadlocked on the first charge and then issued a verdict of not guilty on the second charge.

Neely had also taken synthetic marijuana before threatening to kill people on the subway.

Here's a video of Penny's comments:

Daniel Penny: “The guilt I would have felt if someone did get hurt, if he did do what he was threatening to do, I would never be able to live with myself. I’ll take a million court appearances just to keep one of those people from getting hurt or kiIIed.” pic.twitter.com/nqY0f2QJAZ

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) December 10, 2024

