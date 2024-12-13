Outrage ensues after Daniel Penny accepts invite from Trump and JD Vance

Vice President-elect JD Vance said that Daniel Penny has accepted his invitation to the Army-Navy football game, and many on the left expressed outrage and anger.

A jury exonerated Penny of charges related to the death of Jordan Neely after their altercation in a New York City subway. Neely had synthetic marijuana in his bloodstream and had suffered from mental illness when he threatened to kill subway passengers and Penny put him in a chokehold.

'I’m grateful he accepted my invitation and hope he’s able to have fun and appreciate how much his fellow citizens admire his courage.'

On Friday, Vance said Penny would be joining him and President-elect Donald Trump at the football game as their personal guest at Trump’s suite.

"Daniel’s a good guy, and New York’s mob district attorney tried to ruin his life for having a backbone," wrote Vance on social media. "I’m grateful he accepted my invitation and hope he’s able to have fun and appreciate how much his fellow citizens admire his courage."

While many praised the invitation, some on the left spewed their bilious hatred against Penny.

"Choking mentally unwell homeless people to death for being threatening being rewarded and lauded upon like this is peak America btw," responded one critic.

"Because murdering people in public is awesome, right JD?" wrote an account the owner of which identifies as a historian.

Some, like Emma Vigeland of “The Young Turks,” compared Penny's case to that of the alleged health care CEO killer, Luigi Mangione.

"'Right-wing populism' is when dead-eyed white guy vigilantes get to kill the poorest, least powerful people in our society and get away with it, but the guy who killed the healthcare CEO who was indirectly responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands is a left-wing lunatic," she said on social media.

Penny has said that he is uncomfortable with the attention he's gotten for his actions. He added that he would not have been able to live with himself if he hadn't had intervened and an innocent person had been hurt.

