Dashcam video: Police seeking Kansas City Chiefs player allegedly involved in 6-car crash caused by Lamborghini, Corvette racing

Police want to question a Kansas City Chiefs player in connection to a car crash on Saturday that involved six vehicles in Dallas, Texas. Dashcam video shows the automobile accident was caused by a Lamborghini and a Corvette racing on a Texas expressway. The drivers of the sportscars fled the crime scene, according to police.

Officials with the Dallas Police Department told the Dallas Morning News that they are looking for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice in connection with an alleged hit-and-run accident.

A spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department told People magazine, “The drivers lost control and the Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles. The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information."

Police did not specify Rice's involvement in the multi-vehicle crash. The Chevrolet Corvette is believed to be registered to the 23-year-old NFL wideout.

The accident allegedly occurred around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday in the 6600 block of the North Central Expressway.

Dashcam video shows a Lamborghini SUV and a Corvette speeding down the left lane and shoulder of the expressway. The vehicles lose control after being forced to brake for traffic traveling at a much slower speed.

The black Corvette was seen disabled on the right shoulder of the road.

The black Lamborghini SUV got completely spun around and faced the wrong way in a middle lane. The occupants of the Lamborghini are seen exiting the vehicle and walking down the expressway.

Two drivers were reportedly treated at the crash site for minor injuries. Two other people involved in the crash were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Dallas Police Department is still working to identify all the suspects in the crash.

Kayla Quinn, an alleged victim of the car crash involving her 4-year-old son, told the Dallas Morning News that "no one stopped."

Quinn said, "We had children, like, we had kids, you know what I’m saying? It’s the fact that there was no sympathy shown to where y’all can even have the decency to stop and check to make sure someone’s OK, someone’s alive, you know?”

Quinn added, "I'm just trying to keep my faith and just — you know, what is done in the dark comes to light, it’s all going to come face forward. You made it worse for yourself. You thought you got away, but y’all didn’t get away. I'm just blessed that I was able to walk out of there because it could have been so much worse."

The Kansas City Chiefs did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the situation.

Rice was a second-round draft pick for the Chiefs last year after playing college football at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. In his rookie NFL season, Rice notched 79 catches for 938 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns. He set an NFL rookie record with 26 postseason receptions during the Chiefs' Super Bowl run.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up!