DC grand juries prove unwilling to indict radicals accused of threatening to kill Trump

Nathalie Rose Jones of Lafayette, Indiana, was arrested in Washington, D.C., last month for allegedly threatening to kill President Donald Trump and transmitting threats across state lines.

Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for D.C., indicated that "justice will be served"; however, an Obama judge and a grand jury comprising Washington residents evidently had other plans.

'The government may intend to try again to obtain an indictment, but the evidence has not changed.'

U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg, whom Attorney General Pam Bondi slapped in July with a misconduct complaint "for making improper public comments about President Trump and his administration," overruled a magistrate judge last week and ordered Jones' release.

Boasberg told Jones, who recently participated in an anti-Trump protest outside the White House, to drive to New York City and meet with her psychiatrist.

Jones' attorneys revealed in a Monday court filing that a D.C. grand jury declined to indict her.

"The Honorable James E. Boasberg reversed the detention order on August 25, 2025, and released Ms. Jones to home detention," wrote the attorneys. "One of the factors the court considered in determining the conditions of release was the nature of the case and the weight of the evidence. A grand jury has now found no probable cause to indict Ms. Jones on the charged offenses."

"Given that finding, the weight of the evidence is weak," continued the attorneys. "The government may intend to try again to obtain an indictment, but the evidence has not changed and no indictment is likely."

The Department of Justice noted that among the 49-year-old woman's many alleged threats against the president was a statement on social media indicating a willingness to "sacrificially kill this POTUS by disemboweling him and cutting out his trachea."

Prosecutors claimed that Jones — who a friend indicated in a character reference had spent some time in the Army Reserve — also said she "would take the president's life and would kill him at 'the compound' if she had to, that she had a 'bladed object,' which she said was the weapon she would use to 'carry out her mission of killing' the president, and that she wanted to 'avenge all the lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic,' which she attributed to President Trump’s administration and its position on vaccinations."

In recent years, others have been indicted and ultimately convicted for far less graphic threats against Democrat presidents.

'The system here is broken on many levels.'

On Thursday, 20-year-old Troy Kelly of New York was convicted for threatening former President Joe Biden. Kelly said in response to a Biden post on social media that he was "gonna put a bullet in your head if I ever catch you."

Cody McCormick of Kansas was sentenced last year to nearly two years in prison for writing, "I will get a Greyhound bus ticket and go and shoot him," in reference to Biden.

Brandon Correa was sentenced in 2015 to 18 months in prison for posting a social media message directed to former President Barack Obama that said, "Im [sic] coming to watch you die."

Pirro said in a statement to Fox News, "A Washington, D.C., grand jury refused to indict someone who threatened to kill the president of the United States. Her intent was clear, traveling through five states to do so."

"She even confirmed the same to the U.S. Secret Service. This is the essence of a politicized jury. The system here is broken on many levels," continued Pirro. "Instead of the outrage that should be engendered by a specific threat to kill the president, the grand jury in D.C. refuses to even let the judicial process begin. Justice should not depend on politics."

'I'm going to f**k your ass up.'

Blaze News has reached out to Pirro's office for additional comment as well as to the White House and the U.S. Secret Service. When pressed for comment, the USSS referred Blaze News to Pirro's office.

D.C. residents have repeatedly signaled an unwillingness to hold accountable those who allegedly threaten Trump or attack the federal agents keeping their city safe.

DOJ prosecutors recently told a magistrate judge that a grand jury also refused to indict Edward Alexander Dana, who is similarly accused of threatening President Trump, reported the Associated Press.

D.C. police responding to a report of destruction at a restaurant in the northwest of the city arrested Dana on Aug. 17. According to the U.S. Secret Service's affidavit in support of a criminal complaint, Dana allegedly told an officer wearing a body camera that he was affiliated with the Russian mafia and said, "I'm going to find out who you are, where you live, who you're married to, if any. ... I'm going to make sure that many people, not just me, come after you. ... I'm going to f**k your ass up."

The affidavit indicated that Dana then proceeded to threaten Trump's life, allegedly stating, "I'm not going to tolerate fascism. You see, I was adopted [inaudible] to protect the Constitution by any means necessary. And that means killing you, Officer, killing the president, killing anyone who stands in the way of our Constitution."

D.C. grand juries also recently refused to indict:

Alvin Summers, an individual accused of fleeing from a U.S. Park Police officer who asked to see his identification, then assaulting the officer during a subsequent arrest attempt;

Sidney Lori Reid, a D.C. resident charged in July with an alleged assault on an FBI agent who was assisting with the transfer of an alleged international gang member at the D.C. Central Detention Facility; and

Sean Dunn, the former DOJ employee who was caught on video allegedly throwing a submarine sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection officer on Aug. 10.