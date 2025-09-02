Obama-appointed Judge Boasberg releases woman who allegedly threatened to kill President Trump

U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg, an Obama-appointed federal judge who has been working ardently to block the MAGA agenda, ordered the release last week of a woman accused of repeatedly threatening President Donald Trump's life.

Nathalie Rose Jones of Lafayette, Indiana, was arrested in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 16 and charged with threatening to take the life of, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm upon the president and with transmitting threats across state lines.

'Any threat to the president's life should be taken incredibly seriously.'

"Threatening the life of the president is one of the most serious crimes and one that will be met with swift and unwavering prosecution. Make no mistake — justice will be served," U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said in a statement.

According to the Justice Department, members of the U.S. Secret Service observed a series of increasingly concerning posts made on Instagram and Facebook between Aug. 2 and Aug. 15 by a user with the handle "nath.jones."

The user started off parroting Democrat and liberal media talking points, allegedly labeling the president a terrorist and referring to his administration as a dictatorship.

However, on Aug. 6, "Nath.Jones" allegedly wrote in a Facebook post directed at the FBI, "I am willing to sacrificially kill this POTUS by disemboweling him and cutting out his trachea with Liz Cheney and all The Affirmation present."

The same user followed up the apparent death threat with an Aug. 14 post directed to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, in which she allegedly wrote, "Please arrange the arrest and removal ceremony of POTUS Trump as a terrorist on the American People from 10-2pm at the White House on Saturday, August 16th, 2025."

The U.S. Secret Service met with Jones on Aug. 15 and conducted a voluntary interview during which she allegedly called Trump a "terrorist" and a "Nazi" and allegedly said that if afforded the opportunity, she would kill the president.

The DOJ noted further that Jones said she "would take the president's life and would kill him at 'the compound' if she had to, that she had a 'bladed object,' which she said was the weapon she would use to 'carry out her mission of killing' the president, and that she wanted to 'avenge all the lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic,' which she attributed to President Trump’s administration and its position on vaccinations."

The day after her interview, Jones took part in a protest outside the White House, during which she told NewsNation, "This regime has to go, the whole administration."

Jones added, "We will not exist in this authoritarian regime. We will not accept fascism."

The U.S. Secret Service interviewed Jones a second time after the protest. Jones allegedly admitted to the USSS that she threatened Trump's life during their previous interview.

Jones appears to be among the many American liberals who think that violence against their political opponents, Trump in particular, is justified.

A survey conducted by the Network Contagion Research Institute and Rutgers University's Social Perception Lab revealed in April that 55% of respondents who identified as left of center said that assassinating President Trump would be at least somewhat justified.

A poll conducted by Scott Rasmussen's RMG Research immediately following the alleged September 2024 attempt on Trump's life at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, found that 28% of Democrats said it would have been better for the president to have been slaughtered on the green.

Jones was arrested after her second interview with the USSS and apparently confirmed that she had made the threatening statements as "Nath Jones" on social media.

"Special Agents from New York and Washington, D.C., working in close coordination with prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, acted swiftly and decisively to neutralize this alleged threat before it could escalate," said Matt McCool, special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service's Washington Field Office.

Boasberg, whom Attorney General Pam Bondi slapped in July with a misconduct complaint "for making improper public comments about President Trump and his administration," ordered Jones' release on Wednesday.

Boasberg remanded Jones to the custody of her defense investigator, Tyrees Smith, and told her to "drive directly to New York City, taking only reasonable rests along the way and arriving in New York City to meet with her psychiatrist prior to 5 p.m. on August 27, 2025."

When pressed for comment about Jones' release, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in a statement to Blaze News, "Any threat to the president's life should be taken incredibly seriously — now more than ever considering President Trump has survived not one, but two, attempts on his life."

"This should be common sense for anyone dealing with deranged individuals who make these types of threats," added Jackson.

The Obama judge's decision to cut Jones loose comes just weeks after a federal appeals court threw out Boasberg's bid to pursue criminal contempt for Trump administration officials who deported illegal aliens to El Salvador.

Liz Wheeler of "The Liz Wheeler Show" noted earlier this year that Boasberg was a member of the "FISA court that rubber-stamped the illegal spy warrants against Trump during the Russiagate hoax. Boasberg was one of those judges signing off on it. 'You go ahead and spy on Trump.'"

Boasberg also kept Kevin Clinesmith — the former FBI attorney who, according to the DOJ, fabricated evidence to support a surveillance application to the same FISA court, lying about Carter Page's past cooperation with the CIA — out of jail.

The Obama judge gave Clinesmith only 12 months of probation and 400 hours of community service.

