'Is this Russian disinformation?': Journalist reveals the extreme bias in the White House press room

Host Bianca de la Garza says that reporters in the White House press briefing room routinely try to coax the press secretary into supporting their politics with inflammatory language.

De la Garza explains that through countless hours of watching briefings and inside reporting on press room exchanges, White House reporters have been ruthless in their pursuit of driving specific narratives.

According to de la Garza, press room reporters are "savages" who have no shame in trying to push press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a direction that would help their story, even if there isn't evidence to support their claim.

"I remember one reporter asking the press secretary, 'Do you think this is Russian disinformation?' They were trying to help her and lead her into saying what they wanted," de la Garza told Blaze News in an exclusive interview.

"I was like, 'Didn't we go through this already?'"

Questions are often so egregious and so clearly biased, de la Garza says she sometimes wonders whether the reporters work for the government.

"These people never learn! I want to ask, 'Are you a plant for the Democrat Party?'" she laughed.

Despite labeling Jean-Pierre a "terrible press secretary," de la Garza notes that her job is difficult given the situation she is put in. She added that it would be "hard to go out there and do that job" for anyone who doesn't believe in the policies their administration is implementing.

When asked who she thought Donald Trump's next press secretary should be if he wins, de la Garza hesitated to throw out any names of her colleagues or favorite commentators due to how taxing and repetitive the role is.

"You can't be in the job and not love this country and love the people," the host said.

'I want smart people in office, I don't want career politicians.'

The experienced host also touched on the sheer number of politicians and media members she's seen flip sides over the years.

When asked how viewers can trust the reporting of people who are seemingly so firm in their position only to change depending on who is in office, de la Garza said not to put too much stock in those opinions.

"It's an act of self-preservation," she explained. "People go back and forth; it is interesting how some people will allow themselves to be used as pawns and come out and speak against the president after working for the administration."

She continued, "I don't take too much stock in that, because I think there were many people who used to be Democrats that have come out in support of [Trump]."



Overall, de la Garza claimed integrity is the most important role for both a good journalist and good politician.

"I want smart people in office, I don't want career politicians. ... I think we need more outsiders," she stressed

She added that while she "understands the game" being played, there's no excuse for lies and covering up any government wrongdoing.

De la Garza's book, "Incoming: On the Front Lines of the Left’s War on Truth," is available now.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!