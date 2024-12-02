Dem flips key House seat, chipping away at GOP majority

Democratic challenger Derek Tran unseated Republican incumbent Rep. Michelle Steel in California's 45th congressional district on Thursday, narrowing the GOP's already slim House majority.

Tran defeated Steel by fewer than 600 votes, making this one of the closest House races in the 2024 election cycle. Republicans now hold 220 seats while Democrats have 214 seats.

California's 45th congressional district was also one of 19 House districts that President Joe Biden won in 2020 and that had a Republican incumbent in 2024.

"From the moment I came to the United States, I knew that giving back to the country that welcomed me with open arms would be part of my future," Steel said in a Thursday post on X. "Because of the opportunities offered by this great country, and God’s great blessings, I was able to go to college, start a family, and build my own American Dream."

"I embarked on a mission to assist First Generation Americans, stand up to our adversaries, and defend human rights," Steel continued. "The journey to work on behalf of legal immigrants and struggling families took me somewhere I never could have imagined — and for which I will always be grateful — the United States Congress."

Steel was first elected to serve in California's 45th congressional district in 2022 after the state underwent redistricting, replacing Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, who now represents California's 47th congressional district. Steel also served California's 48th congressional district for one term in 2020 prior to the redistricting.

"I will never stop fighting for you," Steel said.

"Just a short while ago, Congresswoman Michelle Steel called me to concede, and I expressed my appreciation to her for her service," Tran said in a Thursday post on X. "I plan to work closely with her office over the next month to ensure a smooth transition and handover of constituent casework, so my team hits the ground running in early January."

"I look forward to once again taking the oath to support and defend our Constitution and beginning this next chapter of public service so we can put people first," Tran continued.

