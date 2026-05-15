Republican says top Democrat yelled at him to shoot himself during protest at Minnesota state legislature

Republicans in Minnesota are demanding accountability for a top Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party official who allegedly told a Republican to shoot himself.

Video on social media captures state Rep. Aisha Gomez (DFL) in an intense argument with Republican state Rep. Elliott Engen, and at one point she screams in his face. The exchange happened Thursday during a sit-in by Democrats angry over proposed gun restrictions that were rejected.

'Any suggestion that I would encourage violence is absurd and completely contrary to how I have conducted myself throughout my legislative career.'

Engen indicated on social media that Gomez yelled at him to "go f'ing shoot" himself and reposted video on social media making the claim.

Not only did he claim Gomez told him to shoot himself, but Engen added that "multiple" Democrat colleagues told him the same.

Republican leaders are now demanding that Gomez be punished by losing her committee assignment.

"This kind of behavior is unacceptable and it makes every person in this place less safe," said Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth (R). "Someone willing to spew hate and accost colleagues is unfit to serve as a leader in Minnesota."

Others are calling on Gomez to resign, which would tip over control of the House, currently tied at 67 members each, to Republicans.

However, in comments to KSTP-TV, Gomez denied using the violent rhetoric and provided video of the exchange from closer up that captures her apparently screaming, "Think of them, not yourself! How about that?!" instead.

"Total fabrication of my actual words," she said to KSTP.

Engen accused KSTP of shilling for Democrats, and when a KSTP reporter challenged him to post video of Gomez saying what he claimed, he responded defiantly.

"It was ten seconds into me being accosted on the house floor that it was said. Typically, you don’t think to have a live body cam on your colleagues, Tom. What you’re doing isn’t 'reporting.' It’s called carrying water," Engen responded.

A Blaze News request for comment to Engen's office was not immediately answered.

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The exchange comes at a time of heightened awareness about political violence after at least two more alleged assassination attempts against President Donald Trump since a bullet grazed his ear in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024.

"At no point did I say what the right wing media would have you believe was said," Gomez continued in her statement.

"I was responding to shameless floor comments from Rep. Engen where he called out Annunciation parents who lost a child to gun violence after voting against the measure they were supporting," she added. "Any suggestion that I would encourage violence is absurd and completely contrary to how I have conducted myself throughout my legislative career."

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