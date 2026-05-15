Image source: Department of Homeland Security
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Sexual predators, child abusers, and other criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE during National Police Week
May 15, 2026
Sanctuary policies have turned Virginia into a ‘magnet for criminal illegal aliens,’ Mullin says.
The Department of Homeland Security highlighted several criminal illegal aliens who were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday during National Police Week, according to a press release obtained exclusively by Blaze News.
Federal agents arrested sexual predators, child abusers, and those previously convicted of other violent crimes.
'Every single day, our officers put their lives on the line to remove criminal illegal aliens from American neighborhoods.'
“Yesterday, the men and women of ICE risked their lives to arrest child pornographers, sexual predators, and burglars,” DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis stated.
“Every single day, our officers put their lives on the line to remove criminal illegal aliens from American neighborhoods,” Bis continued. “On Police Week and every day, our pride in and support for these brave men and women keeping America safe will remain unwavering.”
DHS highlighted that ICE arrested Henry Paul Noriega-Perez, an illegal alien from Guatemala whose rap sheet includes a conviction for aggravated criminal sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a minor in Cook County, Illinois.
RELATED: 'Disgusting criminal' illegal alien tortured dogs at animal training center in Las Vegas, DHS says
Henry Paul Noriega-Perez. Image source: Department of Homeland Security
Ueliton Aparecido Deborba, an illegal alien from Brazil, was also captured by ICE agents on Thursday. He was previously convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a victim under 13 years old and risk to injure a child in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Ueliton Aparecido Deborba. Image source: Department of Homeland Security
Federal immigration agents nabbed Raul Sanchez-Garduno, an illegal alien from Mexico who was convicted of aggravated sexual battery and forcible sodomy in Prince William County, Virginia.
Raul Sanchez-Garduno. Image source: Department of Homeland Security
Jason Daniel Mendoza-Canales, an illegal alien from Honduras, was also captured by ICE. His criminal history includes a conviction for sexual battery by restraint in Santa Monica, California.
Jason Daniel Mendoza-Canales. Image source: Department of Homeland Security
ICE arrested Juan Jose Godoy-Nunez, an illegal alien from Honduras. He was previously convicted of assault and burglary in Sumner County, Tennessee.
RELATED: Democratic mayor installs 'anti-ICE' signs all over Los Angeles — Trump administration issues MOCKING response
Juan Jose Godoy-Nunez. Image source: Department of Homeland Security
“This Police Week, DHS honors law enforcement men and women protecting American communities from barbaric criminals,” the press release reads.
Bis noted that DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin was “on the ground with ICE law enforcement officers in Virginia” on Friday.
Mullin stated that ICE arrested an illegal alien who had previously been removed multiple times from the U.S. and had a criminal history of drug possession and driving under the influence. He blamed Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger and her sanctuary policies for making “Virginia a magnet for criminal illegal aliens.”
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Candace Hathaway is a staff writer for Blaze News.
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