Democrat strategist says Kamala Harris can avoid questions because they trust media to 'explain' campaign message to voters

A surrogate for the Kamala Harris campaign appeared to confirm criticism about the news media when he told ABC News that they could depend on the media to explain their policies and values.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has been excoriated by her critics for avoiding a sit-down interview to defend her policies and qualifications, but a DNC delegate tried to excuse her avoidance by claiming they trusted the media to be on their side.

'Not a great look for the press that the Harris strategy is entirely reliant on them.'

Kaivan Shroff made the comments while speaking on ABC News when challenged about Harris' media avoidance.

"In fact, I think Vice President Harris has been incredibly brave to roll out an ambitions economic agenda, because we all know how this works. The more details you share, the more your policies are going to get picked apart," said Shroff.

"But she's saying, I trust the American people, I trust the journalists to explain these policies and our values to folks," Shroff added. "And I think when that happens, that will be successful for Democrats."

The bizarre claim was immediately circulated on social media as evidence that Democrats know the mainstream media is biased in favor of liberal policies.

"These clowns genuinely don’t know the difference between journalism and propaganda, and it shows," read one response.

"Absolutely incredible. Harris officials admitting they’re counting on the media to sell Kamala’s price controls for her," said another detractor.

"Not a great look for the press that the Harris strategy is entirely reliant on them covering for her not providing details on her planned policies," read a popular response.

Shroff posted a different section of the interview, during which he said Harris didn't have a responsibility to talk to the legacy media and then added that it would be a problem if she didn't do so in the future.

"Sure if she doesn't give those interviews you're talking about in the coming months, I do think that would be unacceptable," he said. "But I know that's not gonna happen, so I think it's a moot point."

The Kamala Harris campaign was ridiculed recently when it declined to comment about an article documenting how the campaign had refused to speak to reporters.

