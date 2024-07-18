Democrat NYC councilwoman arrested for allegedly biting NYPD deputy chief at Brooklyn protest

A first-term Democrat on the New York City council was placed in handcuffs and hauled away to the police station after she allegedly bit an NYPD deputy patrol chief during an unruly protest over a prospective homeless shelter.

On Wednesday, 38-year-old Susan Zhuang — a Brooklyn-area city councilwoman who describes herself as a "common-sense Democrat" — joined others gathered near the intersection of 25th Avenue and 86th Street in Gravesend, Brooklyn, to protest the construction of a men's homeless shelter. The protesters believe that the shelter would pose a risk to nearby schools and senior centers because it is likely to attract men struggling with mental illness and substance abuse.

The group of protesters began with some 150 participants but soon swelled to about 300, creating safety concerns for police at the scene. At one point, some of the protesters, perhaps including Zhuang, tussled with cops over some security barriers. Some of the incident can be seen at the tail end of this video.

Tensions at the protest apparently reached such a fever pitch that Zhuang allegedly bit Borough Brooklyn South Deputy Chief of Patrol Frank DiGiacomo. Her office later claimed she had attempted to protect an 80-year-old woman who was pushed against the barriers.

Zhuang was arrested at the scene and taken to the 62nd Precinct for processing. She has been charged with second- and third-degree assault, resisting arrest, and obstruction of governmental administration.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell was shocked by her arrest. "Councilwoman Zhuang has been a great partner with the NYPD for a long time," he insisted. "But the actions today, by assaulting one of our police officers, a deputy chief, by biting him viciously in the arm, I can't explain it right now."

Patrick Hendry, president of the Police Benevolent Association — which endorsed Zhuang — was likewise stunned. "We are extremely shocked by the reported violence against NYPD members at today’s protest in Brooklyn, especially because Councilmember Susan Zhuang has been a steadfast supporter of police officers during her time in the Council," he said.

"There is never any excuse or justification for assaulting a police officer. There should be no double standard in this case. After a full and fair investigation, Councilmember Zhuang and anyone else involved must face full accountability for their conduct."

Democrat Mayor Eric Adams described the entire incident as "unfortunate" and claimed he would "reach out" to Zhuang and the NYPD to get better clarity on what happened.

In a statement, the New York City Council condemned violence in general and added that it "will respect the processes of the NYPD and Brooklyn District Attorney" with regard to Zhuang's case.

