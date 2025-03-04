Democratic lawmakers plotting ways to childishly disrupt Trump's speech to Congress

President Donald Trump indicated that he will "tell it like it is" Tuesday evening in his address to a joint session of Congress, which will apparently be thematically centered on "the renewal of the American dream."

Rather than heed the popular president or consider his plan to improve the lives of their constituents, deeply unpopular congressional Democrats are reportedly plotting loud and multicolored ways to disrupt Trump's speech.

During the first Trump administration, Democrats wore various costumes to signal which dystopia they chose to believe they were living in.

For instance, various Democratic congresswomen wore white — like the suffragettes of yesteryear who donned the color representing purity — to Trump's first address to Congress in 2017, insinuating that they were somehow living under an oppressive patriarchy along the lines of the Iran-inspired fictional setting in Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale." Other Democrats wore decorations signaling solidarity with Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union.

Leftist lawmakers repeated such visual stunts over the course of Trump's first term while also engaging in booing and walkouts.

New Mexico Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (D) told Time magazine that this time around, elements of the 96-member Democratic Women's Caucus will be wearing pink.

"Women have worn pink in opposition to Trump before, and we will do it again," said Fernández.

Serving as a reminder of the party's lack of a unifying message and continued commitment to identity politics, female members of the Congressional Black Caucus will reportedly wear black as if in mourning.

'That just plays into his hands.'

Ukraine Caucus co-chair Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio), apparently still heartbroken over the collapse of the U.S.-Ukraine economic deal Friday and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's castigation by the president, will reportedly provide her compatriots with ties and scarves bearing the colors of a foreign nation to stage another protest.

Stacey Plaskett (D), the Virgin Islands' non-voting delegate to the House, told Axios, "Whether we are wearing pink, or black, or yellow and blue, we are all conveying our displeasure with this administration."

Other Democrats, including Sen. Chuck Schumer (N.Y.), are bringing fired federal workers as guests to the event in an apparent attempt to evidence the human fallout of the Trump administration's efforts to drop bureaucratic dead weight and streamline government operations.

A House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee memo to congressional offices obtained by Axios implored congressional Democrats to "bring a guest who has been harmed by the Trump administration's early actions."

In terms of virtue-signaling, Democrats apparently won't limit themselves Tuesday only to loud colors and human props.

Six House Democrats told Axios that after racking their brains — not on how to address their all-time low approval rating of 21% but on how to spoil the evening — their compatriots have identified a number of other options such as deploying noisemakers; holding signs protesting Trump and the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency; and waving pocket Constitutions despite their historic issues with its contents.

"There are definitely a lot of constituents that really want Democrats to disrupt, and there are ... constituents who feel like that just plays into his hands," said one unnamed House Democrat.

White House officials told Fox News Digital that Trump plans to discuss his administration's successes so far; what he has done for the economy; his plans regarding peace overseas; and his expectations from Congress regarding funding for border security.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has indicated that the president's guests will include the family of Corey Comperatore, the heroic former firefighter who died trying to save his family from bullets intended for the president; Stephanie Diller, the widow of murdered NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller; and Payton McNabb, the female athlete left with a brain injury after a male transvestite spiked a volleyball into her head.

