Democrats held hostage by party's far-left radicals, top Hillary aide admits

Philippe Reines, a longtime aide to Hillary Clinton, lamented how the Democratic Party is being held hostage by the radicals within it, costing the party in elections.

Reines claimed that many Democrats actually are concerned about the Biden-Harris border crisis and oppose men playing in women's sports.

“I think Democrats believe in commonsense stuff more than you realize. I mean, it’s not like we sit at home and don‘t talk to anyone. Most Democrats I know think there is a huge problem at the border. Most Democrats I know think, frankly, that males at birth should not play women’s sports and vice versa," Reines told CNN on Friday.

'If you are going to ignore the political consequences of these kinds of things, then you're asking to lose these elections in the manner that we did.'

"Either way, here‘s the problem: I am not concerned about what the right thinks about the Democratic Party. I am concerned about what I think about the Democratic Party. ... I don‘t like the fact that a small portion of our party is pretty much dictating where we are. Pretty much, we are being branded as the most extreme of us," he continued.

“Again, I’m afraid to say something wrong. The woke stuff, the PC-police stuff. You’ll see Republicans who say they're afraid to say X. I’m afraid to say X. These congressmen are afraid to say X. Why?" Reines said.

As if to prove Reines' point, the Boston Globe reported Rep. Seth Moulton's (D-Mass.) campaign manager and PAC director resigned after Moulton said he is against having men playing in women's sports because he has concerns for his daughters.

The long-serving chairman of the Democratic Party in Texas also resigned this week in part because he said the Democrats' embrace of transgenderism at the expense of women made them lose badly in the 2024 election.

“You could, for example, you can support transgender rights up and down all the categories where the issue comes up, or you can understand that there's certain things that we just go too far on, that a big bulk of our population does not support," Gilberto Hinojosa remarked. "If you are going to ignore the political consequences of these kinds of things, then you're asking to lose these elections in the manner that we did."

Moulton's and Hinojosa's comments about transgenderism created a fierce backlash from progressives.

One of the reasons why President-elect Donald Trump won the election is because his campaign was able to successfully highlight the extreme positions Vice President Kamala Harris took on social issues, like wanting to provide taxpayer-funded surgeries to prison inmates and illegal immigrants in U.S. custody.

