'Demonic hood rats': Elderly man blasts teen thugs who brutally beat him up outside Baltimore 7-Eleven

A 74-year-old retired U.S. Postal Service worker blasted a gang of teens who brutally beat him up outside a Baltimore 7-Eleven over the summer — a viral incident that was captured on surveillance video.

Baltimore Police posted video in July showing six "younger males" engaging in the attack while wielding a rifle and a sword, police said.

'All they're doing is hurting people or killing people.'

Police said the "attempted armed robbery" occurred in the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue around 3:46 a.m. July 7.

Ade Tokumbo spoke with WBFF-TV last week about the attack he endured, which occurred not far from his home.

"I didn't say a thing to them, and they started attacking me, and I defended myself," Tokumbo told the station.

"When they did that to me, all right, I did not think of them as kids or children. I think of them for what they are: goddamn demonic hood rats," he also told WBFF.

The station said Tokumbo walked up to the store's door, not realizing it was closed, and he noted that one suspect approached him with a semiautomatic weapon, after which several others joined in. A 7-Eleven employee told WJZ-TV the store was closed at the time of the attack.

Tokumbo told WBFF the group demanded money and his car, but he refused and fought back "to defend myself."

Surveillance video shows the group surrounding the victim and taking turns shoving him and throwing objects at him while he does his best to fight them off and shield himself.

But one cowardly culprit sneaks behind the man and shoves him to the parking lot surface, after which the others take turns stomping him. One of the attackers appears to bash the victim over the head with the rifle.

In another portion of the video, the elderly man goes after a suspect appearing to hold the rifle, but a second suspect throws an object at the victim from behind, then scampers away.

Soon a suspect appearing to hold a sword approaches the victim and waves it at him before he and another attacker throw objects at the elderly man at the same time.

"Look, I paid for that [car], all right? I'm not going to let a criminal do what they want to do," Tokumbo added to the station. "I have absolutely no respect for criminals, all right? I have no respect for them at all."

RELATED: Violent punks caught on video ganging up on, brutally beating elderly man by Baltimore 7-Eleven — while wielding rifle, sword

In one of the more gut-wrenching portions of the video, the victim is holding what appears to be a pair of milk crates to defend himself when one of the attackers shoves him to the parking lot surface, after which he's stomped and punched.

Seconds later, after the victim rises to his feet, the same attacker who just shoved him from behind repeats his cowardly act, knocking the elderly man to the ground from behind again — and then skips away in what appears to be a kind of celebration.

The victim tries to get up, but the same attacker who knocked him down twice jumps in the air and kicks him. The video doesn't show how the incident was resolved.

Tokumbo told WBFF that he suffered serious injuries, including fractured ribs.

And three months later, still no arrests have been made in what police characterized as an attempted armed robbery, the station said.

In his interview with WBFF, Tokumbo expressed frustration with how the suspects were being described: “See, you keep on saying 'juveniles' and 'young people.' I told you, all right, I don't think of them that way because they don't act that way. All right? ... They're doing absolutely nothing, all right, to assist us, all right, to help other people. All they're doing is hurting people or killing people."

The station said those with information are asked to call Baltimore Police at 410-366-6311; callers wishing to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP (1-866-756-2587).

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