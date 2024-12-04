Dems flip final congressional seat 1 month after Election Day

Democratic challenger Adam Gray defeated Republican incumbent Rep. John Duarte in California's 13th congressional district on Tuesday, one month after Election Day.

Gray unseated the freshman GOP lawmaker by just 187 votes, making this rematch a reversal of their 2022 face-off.

California's 13th congressional district was the final congressional race to be called, solidifying the partisan split in the House. Republicans now hold 220 seats while Democrats hold 215.

The Republican majority is expected to be even slimmer at the start of the 119th Congress due to three expected vacancies.

"I'm honored to become the Congressman-elect for California's 13th Congressional District," Gray said in an X post on Tuesday. "The final results confirm this district is ready for independent and accountable leadership that always puts the Valley's people ahead of partisan politics."

"But the work has just begun," Gray continued. "In Washington, I'll work every day to deliver the resources that the Valley needs: clean water, better educational opportunities, stronger infrastructure, and more good-paying jobs. And you can count on me to build bipartisan relationships to accomplish these goals."

Democrats also flipped California's 45th congressional district, with Democratic challenger Derek Tran defeating incumbent Republican Rep. Michelle Steel, chipping away at the GOP's already slim majority in the House.

The Republican majority is expected to be even slimmer at the start of the 119th Congress due to three expected vacancies.

Former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida resigned in November amid his bid for attorney general, although he later withdrew. Republican Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida is also set to resign on January 20, Inauguration Day, after being tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as national security adviser in the upcoming administration. Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York was also recruited by Trump to serve as ambassador to the United Nations, although she has not yet confirmed when she will resign.

The two Florida seats are set to be filled via special election on April 1.

If all three seats are simultaneously vacant, Republicans will be operating with a slim majority of 217 while Democrats hold 215 seats. Under these circumstances, Republicans could afford to lose only one single vote from their party.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!