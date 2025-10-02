Photo (left): Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Photo (right): PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Ron DeSantis says first county recognition of Charlie Kirk has been installed in Florida
October 02, 2025
A county commission voted unanimously to approve the memorial.
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the first county recognition of the life and legacy of conservative activist Charlie Kirk would be installed in his state.
Kirk was struck and killed by an assassin's bullet while he debated students at Utah Valley University and sparked a debate about the rise of political violence in the U.S., especially from the left-wing side of the aisle.
'Every city and county in America should follow the lead of Lake County, FL.'
DeSantis said Thursday in a statement on social media that a highway in Florida would bear Kirk's name.
"Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway has been approved by the Lake County Commission," wrote the governor.
"The road is a section of Wellness Way from US 27 to the Orange County line," he added. "Lake County’s dedication of the highway represents the first county to memorialize Kirk in the aftermath of his assassination."
On Sept. 23, the Lake County Commission voted unanimously to support the name change that was proposed by Commissioner Anthony Sabatini.
The section of highway is located west of Orlando.
"This is amazing! I love how fast this happened," responded Andrew Kolvet, spokesman for Turning Point USA. "... Every city and county in America should follow the lead of Lake County, FL and name a road or highway in honor of Charlie Kirk,"
RELATED: Viral video shows 2 women laughing while destroying Charlie Kirk memorial — now they're behind bars
The commission meeting on the vote was occasionally contentious, as some members of the public voiced opposition to the name change, leading Sabatini to call one dissenter "petty" and "disgusting."
Sabatini indicated that there would be a naming ceremony for the memorial.
Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, has been named the head of TPUSA, the organization her husband founded to spread conservative ideas and debate on campuses across the nation.
