DeSantis again castigates Harris for trying to politicize hurricane disaster response: 'She has no role in this process'

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida once again excoriated Vice President Kamala Harris for trying to insert herself into disaster relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

DeSantis made the comments on Thursday when asked by a CBS News reporter about her accusations that he had not taken her phone call about helping the affected residents.

'As the governor here, who’s leading this, I don’t have time for those games. I don’t care about her campaign.'

“I didn’t even know she was trying to reach me, but she has no role in this process. And I’ve been dealing with these storms in Florida under both [former President] Trump and Biden. Neither of them ever politicized it. And, in fact, all the storms I’ve dealt with under this administration, although I’ve worked well with the president, she has never called in Florida. She has never offered any support,” said the governor.

Harris started the feud with the governor by accusing him of snubbing her in order to politicize the disaster response. DeSantis fired back at the suggestion with his own fiery statement.

"My focus has not been on dealing with Kamala Harris," said the governor last week. "I didn't know she tried to contact me, but I'd also say, it's not about you, Kamala."

Oddly enough, President Joe Biden appeared to undermine Harris' attack on DeSantis, leading some to speculate that the president was getting revenge for being shoved out of his re-election campaign.

DeSantis went on Thursday to elaborate on this criticism against Harris.

“So what she’s doing is she’s trying to inject herself into this because of her political campaign," he added. "So as the governor here who’s leading this, I don’t have time for those games. I don’t care about her campaign. Obviously, I’m not a supporter of hers.”

Hurricane Milton made landfall late Wednesday in Siesta Key and caused major damage while spawning numerous tornadoes. Five deaths have already been attributed to the storm. Exclusive video captured by Blaze Media national correspondent Julio Rosas showed disaster relief efforts in Clearwater, Florida, in the storm's aftermath.

Rosas said the relief efforts he documented were organized by Clearwater Police, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, and Florida Fish and Wildlife. Floodwaters reached as high as eight feet in some areas.

The hurricane caused electricity to be knocked out for 3 million people in the region and utterly destroyed the roof of Tropicana Field baseball stadium, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays.

