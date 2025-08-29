DHS directs $110 million in FEMA funds to protect 'faith-based' groups following Minnesota atrocity

President Donald Trump's administration is seeking to protect and bolster funding for Christian communities across the country in the aftermath of the atrocious Minnesota shooting that took place on Wednesday.

The latest effort from the administration comes from the Department of Homeland Security, where Secretary Kristi Noem pledged to direct $110 million of FEMA funds to more than 600 "faith-based" organizations across America.

'We are using this money to protect American communities — especially places where people gather in prayer.'

These funds are being administered through FEMA's Nonprofit Security Grant Program so that churches and faith groups can invest in security enhancements such as "cameras, warning and alert systems, gates and lighting, access control systems, and training programs for staff."

"In the face of violent criminals and radical organizations intent on hurting American communities, the Trump Administration is helping houses of worship, schools, and community centers to harden their defenses against attacks and protect themselves," Noem wrote in a post on X.

This announcement comes just days after 23-year-old Robert Westman, a man who claimed to be a woman, fired into Annunciation Catholic Church and School on Wednesday morning, killing 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel and 10-year-old Harper Moyski. A total of 14 children and three adults were also wounded during the service when Westman fired into the pews.

Minnesota Catholic schools had previously pleaded with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz to increase security prior to the horrific shooting, but they were ultimately ignored.

In a 2023 letter, Minnesota Catholic Conference Executive Director Jason Adkins and Minndependent President Tim Benz asked Walz to ensure that nonpublic religious schools were allocated funding to increase school security, but Walz failed to follow through. This plea came after a transgender individual killed three 9-year-old children and three adults at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.

“The latest school shooting at a nonpublic Christian school in Tennessee sadly confirms what we already know – our schools are under attack,” the letter reads. “In Minnesota, nonpublic schools, particularly our Jewish and Muslim schools, have experienced increased levels of threats, all of which we must take very seriously.”

A spokesperson for Gov. Walz's office gave Blaze News the following statement: "The governor cares deeply about the safety of students and has signed into law millions in funding for school safety. Our office met with them, and the governor meets with the Catholic Conference on a regular basis. Private schools do indeed receive state funding. We remain committed to working with anyone who is willing to work with us to stop gun violence and keep our students safe."

Blaze News has asked the governor's office for proof of such payments.

The administration has taken these threats seriously. Within days, the FBI announced that agents are investigating the shooting as an anti-Catholic hate crime, and the DHS has redirected funds to address threats facing Christian communities across America.

"Instead of using grant money to fund climate change initiatives and political pet projects, we are using this money to protect American communities — especially places where people gather in prayer," Noem said.

