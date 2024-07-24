Disgraced Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez to resign — a month from now

Bob Menendez, the Democrat senior senator from New Jersey who was convicted of more than a dozen federal charges related to bribery and corruption last week, has finally tendered his resignation — effective a month from now.

On Tuesday, Sen. Menendez submitted a letter to Democrat New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, announcing his resignation and declaring that it will go into effect "on the close of business on August 20, 2024," more than a month after he was convicted of conspiracy, bribery, extortion, obstruction of justice, and acting as a foreign agent of Egypt while the senator was a chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, among other charges.

He hinted in his letter that he is resigning in part because his position as a senator could compromise his chances of a 'successful appeal.' 'Factual matters before the ethics committee are not privileged.'

In the letter, Menendez offered an explanation for the delay: "This will give time for my staff to transition to other possibilities, transfer constituent files that are pending, allow for an orderly process to choose an interim replacement, and for me to close out my Senate affairs."

The New York Post took a more cynical view, noting that resigning on Augusts 20 allows the senator, who apparently accepted bribes of cash, a Mercedes-Benz convertible, and even gold bars, to collect two more paychecks from the American taxpayer on his way out the door.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 29.

Menendez, 70, cut his teeth in the tough world of Union City, New Jersey, politics by testifying against his mentor, Union City Mayor William Musto, for alleged corruption in the early 1980s but eventually involved himself in the same corrupt political machine, apparently.

From the time Menendez was appointed to the Senate seat in 2006 by Democrat Gov. Jon Corzine, who vacated the seat after winning the state gubernatorial race, Menendez has been dogged by local and federal prosecutors, fending off accusations of funneling public funds to individuals and nonprofits in exchange for favors.

Menendez likewise maintains his innocence in the recent case against him, despite the conviction, which he intends to appeal. In fact, he hinted in his letter that he is resigning in part because his position as a senator could compromise his chances of a "successful appeal." "Factual matters before the ethics committee are not privileged," he remarked. "This is evidenced by the Committee's Staff Director and Chief Counsel being called to testify at my trial."

Menendez is up for re-election this November, and though he vowed not to run again as a Democrat, he is a declared independent candidate. Democrat nominee Rep. Andy Kim is expected to win the race handily, though, and Menendez has until August 16 to withdraw.

Once Menendez leaves the Senate, Gov. Murphy will be allowed to appoint an interim replacement until the winner of the election takes office in January. Murphy is not expected to name Kim, in order to avoid the appearance of attempting to sway the election.

