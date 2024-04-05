'Not what we're up to': Disney CEO Bob Iger denies company is 'infusing' messaging into content

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger denied that the organization is pushing any particular messaging into its content, claiming it is focused on delivering entertainment first.

Appearing on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," Iger was asked about woke ideology at the company, with host David Faber claiming that Iger had told him that he would "love to be out of the culture wars."

"Do you think you're succeeding in that?" Faber asked.

"I think the noise has sort of quieted down," Iger replied. "I've been preaching this for a long time at the company, before I left and since I came back, that our number one goal is to entertain."

The CEO added that he didn't think the often-used term "woke" was fully understood by many audience members, and that the company's first priority is to be entertaining.

"The bottom line is that infusing messaging as a sort of number one priority in our films and TV shows is not what we're up to. They need to be entertaining. Where the Disney Company can have a positive impact on the world, fostering acceptance and understanding of people of all different types, great. But generally speaking, we need to be an entertainment-first company."

When asked what ways he has tried to foster such an environment, Iger shared that he has been engaging with executives and creatives at the company to influence a return to their roots, and align priorities.

Iger did mention that the company is trying to reach a "diverse audience" and said certain viewers can sometimes be "turned off by certain things." He added that Disney has to be more sensitive to the interests of a broad audience.

Iger was also asked about Elon Musk "coming after" him "all the time," to which the CEO shrugged off the question.

"I ignore it ... there's no relevance to the Walt Disney Company or to me ... people have been coming after me and the company for years."

The executive was faced with the prospect of another Donald Trump presidency and asked if it would change his approach to "anti-wokeness."

Iger simply stated that the company has seen many presidents over its 100-year history and generally did not give a specific answer to the question.

Iger's interview was a victory lap of sorts after successfully denying investor Nelson Peltz and former Disney CFO Jay Rasulo a pair of seats on their board of directors.

Peltz has openly criticized how Disney has been run and recently asked why their film division would have any black- or female-centric movies.

"Why do I have to have a Marvel that’s all women? Not that I have anything against women, but why do I have to do that? Why can’t I have Marvels that are both? Why do I need an all-black cast?"

Shocking failures of Disney movies have piled up under multiple brands like Marvel and Star Wars. It was even revealed that the latest Indiana Jokes flick lost the company more than $130 million.

Peltz, who owns millions in shares in the company, was looking to de-woke its film division, but Iger still claims he is trying to accomplish that feat.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!