Disneyland employee dies after being thrown from faulty golf cart by 'reckless' driver: Report

The New York Post reported that a Disneyland employee died after being thrown from a faulty golf cart that was being recklessly driven through the backstage area of the California-based theme park.

Bonnye Mavis Lear, who was an administrator at the park's Club 33, suffered severe injuries to her head around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Details about the incident were released by police Sgt. John McClintock.

She was quickly taken to the hospital and eventually succumbed to her injuries two days later. While the police have insisted that the incident was a traffic collision, Lear's colleagues have said that she was thrown off the golf cart when the driver "recklessly" struck a bump in the road, according to the report.

Lear was reportedly riding in a rear-facing seat of the golf cart that was traveling at 20 miles per hour behind Critter County, a temporarily closed part of the park. The cart suddenly hit the bump, sending Lear off the vehicle.

“It didn’t have to end this way. All of this mess could’ve been avoided if the driver of the golf cart wasn’t driving recklessly,” Rae Delgado, a California Adventure attractions cast member, said.

“The golf cart from the entertainment department was brand new. How the hell could it fall apart?! It’s just so unfair to us & the family.”

Fox News Digital said they reached out to Disneyland for comment.

“She went to grab the handrail, it gave way and sent her out of the vehicle. We do not know if the passengers were aware that she had fallen out,” Delgado continued.

As a result, Lear suffered head trauma and a fractured skull that could not be solved in surgery.

Delgado went on to say that the Anaheim resort managers told cast members not to say anything about the incident surrounding her death. The Disneyland veteran had been an employee for 24 years, per reports.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Bonnye and offer our sincere condolences to everyone who cared for her,” Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said, according to Fox News Digital.

“At this time, we are focused on supporting her family and our cast members through this tragic event and making sure they have the resources they need.”

The authorities are investigating the incident.

