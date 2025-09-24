Justice Department preparing to seek indictment against James Comey: MSNBC

An MSNBC report said the Department of Justice is preparing to ask a grand jury to indict James Comey for allegedly lying in testimony to Congress.

The report claimed that two sources at the DOJ and a person familiar with the matter confirmed the development against the former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is being conducted by prosecutors at the the U.S. Attorney's Office in Virginia's eastern district.

The five-year statute of limitations on the expected charge will lapse on Tuesday.

"There are still internal matters being sorted out," one of the officials is quoted as saying.

The extent of the charges is unclear, but one source said they appear to be related to testimony to Congress he made in Sept. 2020 about a leak of information to the Wall Street Journal. The Journal article was a report on the email scandal related to Hillary Clinton, who was a presidential candidate at the time.

A spokesperson for the DOJ declined to comment on any matter regarding Comey.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump posted a message on social media to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi demanding that she take action against Comey and other political opponents. He said that the delay in filing charges was damaging to the administration's reputation and credibility.

"I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, 'same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done,'" he wrote.

Comey has maintained his innocence. CNN said he did not respond to requests for comment about the report.

In May, Comey caused a stir when he posted an image of a seashell arrangement from the beach that many took to be a veiled threat against the president. He later deleted the post and apologized but was visited by FBI agents investigating the incident.

"He knew exactly what that meant. A child knows what that meant. If you're the FBI director and you don't know what that meant? That meant assassination," the president responded.

"Now, he wasn't very competent, but he was competent enough to know what that meant, and he did it for a reason. And he was hit so hard because people like me, and they like what's happening with our country," Trump added.

