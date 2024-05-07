DOJ-tied prosecutor in Trump's New York case received payment from DNC for 'political consulting': Report

Matthew Colangelo, a former top-ranking Department of Justice official and now a lead prosecutor in the New York case against Donald Trump, was paid by the Democratic National Committee in 2018 for "political consulting," according to a recent Fox News Digital report.

Colangelo previously held a senior role at the Biden administration's DOJ before he took a position with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's Office in December 2022. The move was effectively a demotion, sparking concern that Colangelo is more committed to going after Trump than prosecuting crime.

Bragg charged Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents concerning payment made to his former attorney Michael Cohen. The DA's office claims Trump reimbursed Cohen for a so-called "hush money" payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels, who alleged she had an affair with Trump. The former president has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied the affair allegations.

Cohen provided opening statements in the criminal case against Trump and has questioned key witnesses, including Trump's former White House communications director and campaign aide Hope Hicks .

Last week, House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting documents and communications regarding Colangelo, Blaze News previously reported. Jordan argued that Colangelo's participation in the trial against Trump has "given the perception that the Justice Department is assisting in" Bragg's "politicized prosecution" of the former president.

According to Jordan, while working with the DOJ, Colangelo "demonstrate[d] his obsession with investigating a person rather than prosecuting a crime."

On Monday, Fox News Digital reported that Colangelo received two $6,000 payments from the DNC on January 31, 2018, according to Federal Election Commission records. The payments were labeled "political consulting." At the time of the $12,000 total payment, Colangelo worked as the deputy attorney general for social justice in then-New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office.

United States Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas) wrote in a recent post on X , "Biden's top DOJ hitman, Matthew Colangelo, was PAID thousands of dollars by the DNC. Now he is prosecuting President Trump in a coordinated trial to save Biden's failing campaign. I am demanding Garland & Bragg turn over ALL records related to Colangelo!"

Neither the Manhattan District Attorney's Office nor the DNC responded to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.