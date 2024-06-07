Former Dolphins football player accused of sending explicit photos to minor after his mother refused to have abortion

A former Miami Dolphins football player is being accused of sending explicit images of a minor's mother to him after she refused his request to have an abortion.

Xavien Howard was a star cornerback for the NFL team from 2016 until earlier this year when he was released by the team.

'Where he goes, destruction follows, and the lives of two individuals have been irrevocably altered.'

The lawsuit was filed in Broward Circuit Court by a woman known only as Jane Doe to keep her identity private. She claimed to have had a sexual relationship with Howard in 2022. She said that she had consented to some videos of their interactions but that there were other videos recorded secretly and without her consent, according to the Sun Sentinel.

Doe claims that after she broke up with Howard that another woman contacted her and told her the football player had sent her videos of their sexual interactions and also of other women he had been with. The lawsuit says that a third woman said similar after she spurned his advances.

A teenager was then added to the lawsuit after he claimed that Howard sent him explicit images of his mother and Howard after she refused to have an abortion. That woman claims the child he wanted to abort was his baby.

Howard’s attorney, Ted Craig, released a brief statement denying the allegations.

“Mr. Howard denies the claims and looks forward to prevailing in a court of law,” he said.

'This has emotionally wrecked him to have to view a photo of his mother, a very graphic explicit photo of his mother.'

The filing says that Howard sent the photos to the teenager, and the mother deleted them in Sept. 2022. However, the images stayed on the iCloud account for the phone and the teenager saw them later. That woman has not joined the lawsuit.

Plaintiffs' attorneys said the photos caused “severe emotional distress” for the minor as a result of Howard's alleged "ongoing crusade to debase and humiliate” the teen's mother. He is named John Doe in the lawsuit to protect his identity.

"John Doe, this has emotionally wrecked him to have to view a photo of his mother, a very graphic explicit photo of his mother, but for Jane Doe, it's a constant fear and wonder what else is out there and who else has seen it," wrote the plaintiffs' attorneys in the filing.

“Xavien Howard operates by intimidation and force," they added. "Where he goes, destruction follows, and the lives of two individuals have been irrevocably altered because of him."

Howard was selected for four Pro Bowls, but his production declined in recent years after some injuries. Although he was released by the Dolphins, he is a free agent and could play for another team.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!