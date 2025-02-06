Sec. Sean Duffy obliterates Hillary Clinton for trying to politicize tragic plane crashes: 'You lie and distort facts'

Hillary Clinton attempted to politicize two recent fatal plane crashes to blame Republicans, but the secretary of transportation was ready with a fiery response.

Clinton posted on social media that the two crashes were linked to President Donald Trump gaining office and firing aviation officials as part of his clearing out of the federal government.

'We’re moving on without you because the American people want us to make America’s transportation system great again.'

Clinton was replying to a message from Duffy about Democrats' failure to update the infrastructure.

"US airlines had gone 16 years without fatal crashes," wrote Clinton from her social media account.

"Then MAGA fired the FAA chief, gutted the Aviation Security Advisory Committee, and threatened air traffic controllers with layoffs," she added. "Now there have been two fatal crashes. Hope your unvetted 22-year-olds fix things fast."

Sec. Sean Duffy fired off a powerful response to Clinton's criticism.

"I know you’re lashing out because [the Department of Government Efficiency] is uncovering your family’s obscene grifting via [the U.S. Agency for International Development], but I won’t let you lie and distort facts. The FAA administrator announced he resigned over a month before Trump took office, and the air traffic controllers were always exempt from Trump’s civil service buyouts," wrote Duffy.

He went on to accuse the previous administration of using the Department of Transportation as a "slush fund" for the "Green New Scam" and wasting funds on social causes rather than updating infrastructure.

"I’m returning this department to its mission of safety by using innovative technology in transportation and infrastructure. Your team had its chance and failed. We’re moving on without you because the American people want us to make America’s transportation system great again," he added.

"And yes, we’re bringing the 22-year-olds with us," Duffy concluded.

