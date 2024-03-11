Elderly homeowner fatally shoots burglary suspect after struggle in residence during early morning hours, cops say

An elderly New Mexico homeowner fatally shot a burglary suspect after a struggle in the homeowner's residence over the weekend, Española police said. Española is about a half-hour north of Santa Fe.

What are the details?

Police said they got a call early Saturday morning about a burglary in progress in the 500 block of Middle San Pedro Road.

Police said arriving officers learned an elderly homeowner confronted the burglary suspect in the residence, after which a struggle ensued, and the homeowner shot the suspect at least once.

The burglary suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

"This is an ongoing and active investigation, and further details will be provided in the coming days," police added.

How are people reacting?

Commenters underneath the police department's Facebook post about the incident are giving plenty of kudos to the elderly homeowner:

"The homeowner has every right to protect himself and his property," one commenter wrote. "It's called the Second Amendment. The governor can use a lesson on it and this incident."

"While I am grateful the elder homeowner is physically fine, what about the mental status[?]" another user wondered. "And I hope the elder doesn’t get charged because our country is so far left that RIGHT is wrong and WRONG is right! We need our guns! My comment isn’t up for debate, so if you want to pick a fight do it with yourself, I’m stating my thoughts."

"FAFO good for the homeowner. It’s time we take matters into our own hands," another commenter declared. "Nothing is being done in this town to curb the crime. Drugs and homelessness [are] out of control. ..."

"Prayers for peace for the homeowner," another user implored. "God watch over this family."

"And remember the left wants to take your guns," another commenter opined. "This is why the right to bear arms is so important. Don’t make yourself a victim; you deserve the right to stand up for yourself."

