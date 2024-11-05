Election Day 'self-care suites' reportedly offered to students at Georgetown's McCourt School of Public Policy

Election Day "self-care suites" — filled with milk and cookies, hot chocolate, coloring books, and even a Legos station — reportedly were offered to students at Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy, the New York Post reported.

The specialized school at the elite Washington, D.C., institution of higher learning is tasked with training our next generation of elected officials and diplomats, the Post said, adding that the tab for attending is just over $61,000 annually.

'What kind of lives have these people led that makes them think that this is the right way to handle young people?'

“In recognition of these stressful times, all McCourt community members are welcome to gather … in the 3rd floor Commons to take a much needed break," wrote Jaclyn Clevenger — the school’s director of student engagement — in an email to students that the Free Press obtained, according to the Post.

Also on tap at the self-care suites are "mindfulness activities," the email also said, according to the paper, which added that the the suites are open Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Post said Clevenger didn’t respond to its request for comment Tuesday.

There's more where that came from!

The paper also said similar amenities are offered not just on Election Day but all week long at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington.

The Post said students there can partake of cupcakes in a campus lobby before traveling to the campus rotunda, where they can take part in a “walkable labyrinth” featuring “calming lighting and music.”

What's more, students can indulge in arts and crafts that include beading, canvas-bag decorating, and painting while noshing on snacks, the paper said, adding that students also can visit a “Pause for Paws,” event where they can cuddle with animals and sip hot chocolate.

Finally, the University of Puget Sound is offering a “post-election processing space” where students can create collages, journal using self-care writing prompts, and eat comfort food from a baked potato bar, the Post reported.

The paper also noted that Jerry Seinfeld last week blasted the Ethical Culture Fieldston School in New York City — where the comedian's kids attended — for letting students who become “emotionally distressed” skip classes the day after the election.

“What kind of lives have these people led that makes them think that this is the right way to handle young people?" Seinfeld asked the New York Times. “To encourage them to buckle. This is the lesson they are providing for ungodly sums of money.”

Remember when?

Readers of Blaze News may recall that this sort of coddling goes back a ways.

Just prior to Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration, a Georgetown University LGBT student group planned on hosting a “Self-Care Night” featuring "Legos, juice boxes, and more!"

Later in 2017, a "Meeting of Healing" took place at the University of Connecticut in response to a conservative speaker's appearance at the school.

Marquette University’s counseling center advertised a safe space for students to "de-stress" from the ravages of the 2018 midterm elections.

