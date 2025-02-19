Elon Musk breaks down his role in Trump administration for Hannity

Multibillionaire Elon Musk said he views his job in the Trump administration as "tech support" to ensure that the executive orders signed by President Donald Trump are carried out and not hindered by government bureaucrats.

In a sit-down interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, as President Trump sat next to him, Musk said the Department of Government Efficiency has been one of the key components in finding cases of bureaucrats seeking to circumvent Trump's orders to the executive branch.

"That may seem like: Is that a silly thing? But actually it’s a very important thing, because the president will make these executive orders, which are very sensible and good for the country, but then they don’t get implemented," Musk said.

The inclusion of Musk and his DOGE team is one of biggest differences from the first Trump administration.

"If you take the funding for the migrant hotels, the president issued an executive order that we need to stop taking taxpayer money and paying for luxury hotels for illegal immigrants. It makes no sense. People do not want their tax dollars going to fund high-end hotels for illegals. Yet they were still doing that, even as late as last week. So we went in there and we're like, 'This is a violation of the presidential executive order, and it needs to stop,'" Musk continued. "One of the biggest functions of the DOGE team is just making sure that the presidential executive orders are actually carried out."

As Musk mentioned, four Federal Emergency Management Agency employees, including the chief financial officer, were fired earlier this month for the disbursement of funds to hotels in New York City that sheltered illegal immigrants.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced last week that her agency had recovered the $50 million from the hotels.

"Mark my words: there will not be a single penny spent that goes against the interest and safety of the American people," Noem said.

In the Hannity interview, Musk further revealed that he had long planned to officially endorse Trump during the 2024 election, but the attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania, "sped it up. I was going to do it anyway."

"I didn't know that," Trump remarked.

The inclusion of Musk and his DOGE team is one of biggest differences from the first Trump administration, as it was later revealed how Trump's executive orders during that first term were obstructed or sabotaged from within the various departments in order to resist the then-new president.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!