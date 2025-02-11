FEMA CFO fired for blowing taxpayer funds on illegal aliens’ hotel stays

Federal Emergency Management Agency Chief Financial Officer Mary Comans was fired on Tuesday, Blaze News has confirmed.



Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, claimed that “FEMA sent $59M LAST WEEK to luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants.”

'Firings include FEMA’s Chief Financial Officer, two program analysts and a grant specialist.'

“Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order,” he added.

Musk argued that the funds were allocated for “American disaster relief” and not intended to be “spent on high end hotels for illegals.”

Acting FEMA Director Cameron Hamilton pledged to stop the payments and ensure that those involved would be “held accountable.”

On Tuesday morning, reports surfaced that four FEMA employees had been fired for “circumventing leadership” by distributing the funds. However, the names of the workers were not immediately revealed.

The Department of Homeland Security wrote in a Tuesday statement, “Effective immediately, FEMA is terminating the employment of four individuals for circumventing leadership to unilaterally make egregious payments for luxury NYC hotels for migrants. Firings include FEMA’s Chief Financial Officer, two program analysts and a grant specialist.”

“Under President Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem’s leadership, DHS will not sit idly and allow deep state activists to undermine the will and safety of the American people,” the statement added.

President Donald Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, "FEMA spent tens of millions of dollars in Democrat areas, disobeying orders, but left the people of North Carolina high and dry. It is now under review and investigation. THE BIDEN RUN FEMA HAS BEEN A DISASTER. FEMA SHOULD BE TERMINATED! IT HAS BEEN SLOW AND TOTALLY INEFFECTIVE. INDIVIDUAL STATES SHOULD HANDLE STORMS, ETC., AS THEY COME. BIG SAVINGS, FAR MORE EFFICIENT!!!"

On FEMA’s website, Comans is described as “a longtime public servant who has served as FEMA’s Acting Chief Operating Officer and Acting External Affairs Director as well as numerous positions across the Department of Homeland Security Headquarters and its components.”

“In each of these roles, Ms. Comans has brought professionalism and leadership that has reinforced her reputation as an efficient, effective manager within the federal government,” the website states.