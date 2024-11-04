'Crushing defeat': Elon Musk gives his election prediction for Trump vs. 'the Kamala puppet'

Billionaire Elon Musk gave his 2024 election prediction and is expecting a "crushing defeat" for Vice President Kamala Harris. The Tesla CEO noted that independents voting for former President Donald Trump would sway the 2024 presidential election.

Musk — a fervent supporter of Trump — made an observation about a difference between the 2020 election and the 2024 election that could swing the presidential election for Trump.

Harris wasn't the only celebrity whom the SpaceX founder called a 'puppet.'

"Last election, I didn’t know a single independent/swing voter who was voting for Trump," Musk wrote on his X social media platform on Monday. "This time, I don’t know anyone who isn’t."

Musk pointed out that many Trump supporters are silent because of fear of repercussions.

Musk added, "And one person after another has confided in me that they’re voting for Trump, but they’re afraid to say so publicly, because it will affect their friends/job/customers."

Musk declared, "Crushing defeat is coming for the oppressive, big government machine represented by the Kamala puppet."

Harris wasn't the only celebrity whom the SpaceX founder called a "puppet."

On Saturday, Musk called rapper Cardi B a "puppet" for stumping for Harris.

"Another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words," Musk said of Cardi B. "The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy."

Cardi B spoke in favor of Kamala at a Harris campaign event in Wisconsin on Friday. However, there was reportedly a teleprompter glitch, which caused the hip-hop star to be paralyzed.

"One second guys, one second," Cardi B told the audience, according to Fox News.

For nearly two minutes, the rapper attempted to work the crowd until a staffer brought a cell phone to Cardi B so she could regurgitate her speech.

Cardi B lashed out at Musk for describing her as a "puppet."

"I’m not a puppet Elon. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….But you don’t know nothing about that. You don’t know not one thing about the American struggle," Cardi B wrote on X.

As Blaze News reported last November, the "WAP" rapper proclaimed that she would not be endorsing presidential candidates any longer.

Cardi B — whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar — slammed President Joe Biden for funding wars as American cities deteriorate.

"I don’t give a f***, I’m not endorsing no f***ing presidents no more," Cardi B stated. "Because how is that a $100 million budget cut in New York City for f***ing schools, library, police safety, and sanitation? Yet Joe Biden talking about like, ‘Yeah, we can fund two wars. We can fund two wars.' Motherf***ers talking about, ‘We don’t got it but we got it, like we’re the greatest nation.' No, the f*** we’re not. We’re going through some s**t right now.”

Cardi B previously endorsed Biden during a softball interview less than three months before the 2020 presidential election.

Musk donated more than $118 million to his America PAC that’s helping to elect Trump, according to federal filings.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!