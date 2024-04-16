'There is nothing I hate more': Elon Musk reportedly indicates Tesla is slashing its workforce 'by more than 10% globally'

Elon Musk has reportedly indicated that Tesla will slash more than 10% of its workers.

"Over the years, we have grown rapidly with multiple factories scaling around the globe. With this rapid growth there has been duplication of roles and job functions in certain areas. As we prepare the company for our next phase of growth, it is extremely important to look at every aspect of the company for cost reductions and increasing productivity," Musk noted in a message to employees, according to CNBC.

"As part of this effort, we have done a thorough review of the organization and made the difficult decision to reduce our headcount by more than 10% globally. There is nothing I hate more, but it must be done. This will enable us to be lean, innovative and hungry for the next growth phase cycle," Musk noted, according to the outlet.

Musk, a wealthy business tycoon, declared in a tweet last month that he believes the U.S. will be "toast" without a "red wave." The term refers to a dominant performance by Republicans in an election cycle.

House Speaker Mike Johnson indicated in a Monday post on X, "Today, I signed the articles of impeachment for Secretary Mayorkas. Tomorrow, they will be delivered to the Senate. The border catastrophe is the number one issue for the American people. We must hold those who engineered it to full account. Sen. Schumer, hold a public trial."

Musk replied, "Unfortunate that it has come to this, but necessary."

