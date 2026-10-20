Abdul El-Sayed cried 'racism' over taxpayer-funded transgender operations for illegal aliens: AUDIO

Tax-paying voters who don't want to pay for transgender surgeries for illegal aliens are not likely to support Abdul El-Sayed after a new revelation.

The Democratic candidate for one of Michigan's seats in the U.S. Senate made the comments on podcasts back in 2021 and 2022, according to a Washington Free Beacon report.

'That’s going to be the example that they’re going to push forward because it captures a group of multiple marginalized people whom they want to cast as being undeserving.'

In one of the clips, El-Sayed complains that "conservatives" are using the issue of transgender surgeries for illegal aliens to oppose "Medicare for All."

"A lot of the most difficult conversations break on the question of who deserves what care, right?" he said on his "America Dissected" podcast from Feb. 2022, according to the Free Beacon.

"The prime example that conservatives will impose on a conversation about Medicare for All will be ‘well, what do we do with the undocumented person who comes to this country and wants to get gender reassignment surgery on Medicare for All?'" he adds.

He goes on to accuse those opposing transgender treatments for illegal aliens of being guilty of "the original sin of racism," a common anti-American trope among far-left extremists.

"That’s going to be the example that they’re going to push forward because it captures a group of multiple marginalized people whom they want to cast as being undeserving," he adds.

In the second clip from a Boston University health policy podcast in 2021, he makes it clear he wants the taxpayer to pay for the trans surgeries for illegal aliens.

"When you talk about care for transgender people, when you talk about care for immigrants, like, all of these things are going to be deeply politicized," said El-Sayed.

"My hope, right, is that we would pass a Medicare for All that is truly inclusive and offers the full gamut of health care that any and everyone would need," he added.

RELATED: Woke mob raising funds for trans-surgery to PROTEST Tacoma brewery's political donation

El-Sayed Called for Universal Health Care for Trans ‘Undocumented Persons’

Cole Wozniak, a campaign spokesman for El-Sayed, released a brief statement that implied El-Sayed still supports transgender surgeries for illegal aliens.

"Abdul wants to guarantee health care for every single American taxpayer and believes that medical decisions should be between a patient, their family, and their doctor," said Wozniak.

Ironically, support for transgender surgeries for illegal aliens was one of the many issues that doomed the presidential campaign of Democrat Kamala Harris in 2024. In a brutally effective campaign ad, Harris is seen promoting trans-related surgery for prison inmates. The ad closes with the memorable line "Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you."

An April 2025 poll by the American Principles Project found that 66% of American adults oppose the federal government paying for any transgender surgeries or gender reassignment treatments.

Here's the latest polling in the contest between El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers, according to the Blaze News Poll Watch:

Michigan Senate polls 2026: El-Sayed vs. Rogers

Michigan Senate polls 2026: El-Sayed vs. Rogers pollwatch.theblaze.com

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