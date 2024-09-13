Rep. Jamaal Bowman embarrassed after ignorantly accusing Trump of lying about Harris' extremism

Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York was mocked and ridiculed online after he falsely accused former President Donald Trump of making up an extremist policy held by Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Trump bashed Harris during the debate for supporting taxpayer-funded transgender surgeries for illegal aliens in prison. Bowman accused the former president of lying about the bizarre policy position.

'He just put words together that scares people and barely forms sentences.'

“She wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens in prison," he wrote, summarizing Trump's accusation during the debate.

"Yall serious right now? He says anything. He just put words together that scares people and barely forms sentences," Bowman added.

A community note corrected Bowman's false accusation against Trump. Many assailed Bowman for his ignorance about a position Harris said she supported in 2019, which had been unearthed by the KFILE investigative team at CNN.

"She did say it you jack***. She literally put it in writing. LMFAO no wonder you are a clueless f***ing unemployed empty shell," read one popular response on X.

"The crazy thing about Kamala Harris is that her positions are so extreme that when you simply repeat them, even far-left Democrats say 'Nah, that’s f***ing insane, you’re making that up,'" wrote another critic.

"Check out the fact check on this pathetic communist brainwashed buffoon," read another reply.

Bowman is considered a member of the Squad, a far-left group of congressional members, but he lost his primary campaign for re-election in June and will have to leave his office after this session ends. He lost to a liberal candidate backed by former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

