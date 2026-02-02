Employee at disabled adult care facility accused of twerking near faces of helpless patients

A female employee at a disabled adult care facility in Florida was arrested last week after she allegedly twerked in the faces of patients in the Panama City facility, WMBB-TV reported.

Panama City Police got a tip on Jan. 15 about possible abuse and exploitation of disabled adults, the station said, citing court documents.

Authorities told the station that the patients in the video appear to be nonverbal, infirm, and incapable of providing consent.

Authorities said a video they received showed four women dancing in a sexually explicit manner known as twerking in front of disabled patients, WMBB reported.

One female in the video was seen making physical contact with a patient by "placing her breasts in the face and also one leg on the patient" while twerking, the station said, citing court documents.

Josalynn Janeice Hart, 29 — a facility employee at the time of the incident — can be seen in the video dancing on a sink and twerking on a table where at least two disabled patients were sitting, WMBB said, citing authorities.

The station said Hart was not seen in the video making direct physical contact with any of the patients, but she's allegedly seen witnessing the other females continuously making physical contact with a patient while Hart danced and twerked near the faces of two disabled patients.

WMBB said it was alleged that Hart failed to report the physical contact with a patient.

Hart was charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition of an elderly or disabled person, failure to report abuse, and neglect of a vulnerable adult, WMBB reported.

The station said it's unknown if Hart still is employed at the facility or if the other females seen in the video are facing charges; the name of the facility wasn't reported.

WMBB said Hart was arrested Tuesday and released Wednesday from Bay County Jail on her own recognizance.

Some commenters on the station's Facebook post about the incident wondered why the other females in the video aren't also in trouble:

"If you arrest one, why not all?" one commenter asked.

"Why is she the only one being prosecuted?!" another user inquired.

One commenter simply wondered, "What happened to professionalism?"

A year ago, a Georgia health care worker was accused of twerking on the head of a disabled patient and then posting video of the act on TikTok for social media likes. The arrested female smirked for her mugshot.

