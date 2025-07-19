Females twerking atop police car caught in the act with cruiser's dashcam. Now all 3 are ID'd — with a little help from AI.

Back in June, police dashcam video revealed the moment when three females climbed atop a cruiser belonging to the Richmond Heights, Ohio, police department and engaged in a twerking dance — with the officer inside the vehicle, WOIO-TV reported.

Detective Evan Wright noted to the station last week that "a group of females walked by the cruiser ... one of them climbed up on the push bumper and began to dance. ... And then another two females ... climbed up on the side of the car."

'I used to play a song by the Staple Singers — "Respect Yourself" — and it says, in part, respect yourself, 'cuz if you don't, ain't nobody gonna give a hoot about you. Respect yourself. Go listen to the song.'

The detective appeared in WOIO's video report with the vehicle in question, pointing out "a small dent and a little crease here. ... We didn’t decide to fix that at this point in time. And then there was a pretty significant scratch that was about, probably, from here to here."

The station said police were able to identify two of three women with help from the Northeast Ohio Regional Fusion Center using facial recognition software called Clearview AI. Blaze News reported that similar technology was used in a Florida arrest last month.

Police added to WOIO that the software also searches social media accounts and other databases to confirm identities.

Wright sent a message to the females in the station's video, saying "there's warrants out for your arrests. You might as well come turn yourself in and get the ball rolling on your court case here. ... You're going to get picked up at some point."

The WOIO reporter in the video, Harry Boomer, at the end of the clip added a bit of advice for the females: "I say this as an old disc jockey. I used to play a song by the Staple Singers — 'Respect Yourself' — and it says, in part, respect yourself, 'cuz if you don't, ain't nobody gonna give a hoot about you. Respect yourself. Go listen to the song."

Blaze News on Friday afternoon spoke to Detective Wright, who indicated that all three females now have been identified — but they still haven't turned themselves in.

Wright told Blaze News the females in question are:

26-year-old Christa Crutchfield — "the lady who first climbed up" on the cruiser;

21-year-old Juilya Taylor — "the woman who stood on the hood";

23-year-old Gionni Barnes — the female who briefly kneeled atop the cruiser's hood.

Wright told Blaze News that all three women are charged with criminal damaging and riot; the charges are misdemeanors.

He added to Blaze News that they actually can call police to get their bond amounts, come in for booking, pay the bonds, and get released the same day. It's a scenario that Wright told Blaze News would be "better for them" — as opposed to police picking them up on traffic stops.

The WOIO anchor who introduced the station's video said that while twerking has been around "for decades," viewers probably have never seen twerking done atop police cars.

Well, Blaze News has documented a couple of cases of that very act.

Of course, twerking also has taken place amid other less-than-savory scenarios:

