'Democratic Party is too liberal': CNN analyst warns of 'electoral repercussions' after shocking poll results

A majority of Americans say that the Democratic Party has become too left-leaning, and it's been getting worse for at least three decades, according to a new CNN analysis.

While many in the media have been accusing the Republican Party of being too far right, polling indicates that more Americans say Democrats have been turning too far to the left.

'The Democrats are moving to the left, the far left is gaining power, and there could be some electoral repercussions.'

CNN's chief data analyst, Harry Enten, demonstrated how polling showed that more Democrats identify as liberal.

"The far left is significantly more powerful than they once were. This sort of gives the game away here. Democrats who identify as very liberal or conservative — you know there used to be a lot of conservative Democrats, right?" Enten said during the CNN segment.

"Back in 1999, 26% of Democrats self-identified as conservative. Just 5% said that they were very liberal," he explained. "It was a smidgen, a smidgen, a smidgen. Now that far left has gained considerably in power."

He showed that recent polling had 21% of Democrats identifying as very liberal and only 8% identifying as conservative.

Enten went on to reveal polling for the last three decades that indicated more and more Americans see the Democratic Party as too liberal.

"Look at this percentage. It's 42% in '96, 48% in 2013, now 58% in 2025 of all voters say that the Democratic Party is too liberal. The Democrats are moving to the left, the far left is gaining power, and there could be some electoral repercussions," he added.

The CNN analyst posted the video of his segment to his social media account.

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Enten also pointed out that among Democrats, about a third considered themselves democratic socialists in recent polling. And that is low compared to Democrats under the age of 35. 42% of that cohort reported identifying as democratic socialists.

"What happened in New York City is not some aberration," Enten continued, referring to Mayor Zohran Mamdani's election. "It is not something that just happened in New York City. It is something that we're seeing grow within the Democratic Party at this particular point."

