Trump's EPA reveals weather modification programs: 'I want you to know EVERYTHING'

After the Guadalupe River flooded in Central Texas and took over 100 lives, Americans were looking for answers as to how such a tragedy could happen so quickly.

The extreme rainfall had some pointing to possible weather modification, which Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R) dismissed as "strange" and "crazy" internet theories.

Just days later, though, Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Lee Zeldin revealed that weather modification is not just a theory, and at least nine states are conducting weather modification operations in public view.

'For years, people who asked questions in good faith were dismissed.'

The government agency explained that weather modification is something that has been used in covert U.S. military operations in the past, but might not be as powerful as people are led to believe.

Zeldin addressed the public on Thursday and revealed that the EPA had published reports on both contrails and geoengineering in an attempt to reach full "transparency."

"The American public deserves and expects honesty and transparency from their government when seeking answers. But for years, people who asked questions in good faith were dismissed, even vilified by the media and their own government," Zeldin said in a video. "That era is over. The Trump EPA is committed to total transparency."

"I want you to know EVERYTHING I know about these topics, and without ANY exception!" Zeldin wrote on X.

The EPA's geoengineering report revealed past government programs dating between 1947 and 1971. The programs listed focused on attempts by the U.S. military to modify hurricanes and rainfall patterns, including in war zones.

In October 1947, the Army, Navy, and Air Force worked together to conduct the first hurricane cloud seeding experiment using dry ice, dumping it into a hurricane off the coast of Florida.

During the Vietnam War, Operation Popeye was a classified military weather modification program that attempted to extend monsoon season in North Vietnam and Laos.

Between 1961 and 1971, Project Stormfury's objective was to modify hurricane strength through seeding with silver iodide to reduce wind speeds. Experiments were conducted on four hurricanes in eight days.

The government concluded that despite all of these programs, "no existing technology can modify hurricanes."

"Geoengineering is a billion-dollar industry that is rarely reported on due to the stigma, largely due to the term 'chemtrails,' which is lauded as a conspiracy theory due to its origin from early internet blogs," investigative reporter Lewis Brackpool told Blaze News.

This sentiment rings true in the EPA's report on contrails, wherein chemtrails are dismissed as civilian misconceptions that happen when observing contrails from routine air traffic.

Brackpool has revealed interesting government programs and flows of money through his research and use of Freedom of Information requests. For example, he uncovered that an American NGO called Silver Lining donated $200,000 to the Met Office, Britain's weather forecaster, for "geoengineering."

No matter who is denying it, weather modification programs are noted on public websites, direct from government sources. The EPA's document dump explained that there are nine states that have active weather modification programs.

California, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming have cloud seeding programs. Colorado says it has had weather modification programs since the 1950s. New Mexico and North Dakota have cloud modification programs, while Texas boasts weather modification in general, as well as cloud seeding.

BlazeTV host Nicole Shanahan published her own findings on Thursday after speaking to a "whistleblower" who has experience in the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The whistleblower pointed to federal grants to organizations like the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research, which Shanahan says has received hundreds of millions in government funding, including one instance of more than $180 million.

UCAR leads geoengineering research in fields like stratospheric aerosol geoengineering, which many refer to as the formal term for the colloquial word "chemtrails."

Shanahan's report points to other public findings, but the whistleblower did not offer any secret or classified materials.

This lends to the idea that while some government officials may brush off weather modification or geoengineering as a myth or wild conspiracy theory, government programs and government funding have been and continue to be used to conduct small- and large-scale operations.

