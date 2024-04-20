Fort Worth Episcopal priest among dozen men arrested in undercover sting for allegedly soliciting minors for sex

An Episcopal priest from a Houston church was arrested for allegedly soliciting a minor for sex along with more than a dozen other men in a sting operation.

"Operation Home Alone 2024" was conducted by the Collin County Sheriff's Office in conjunction with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Dallas Police Department, and the Plano Police Department.

The undercover operation ran from April 9 to 11 and targeted individuals who sought out minors for sex online.

The man travelled to Collin County in hopes of meeting underage children for sex at undisclosed locations, according to Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner.

Among the 15 men arrested was 43-year-old Jason Myers, who was an associate rector at Trinity Episcopal Church of Fort Worth.

10 of those arrested were charged with online solicitation of a minor, while the other five were charged with soliciting prostitution of a person younger than 18 years old, according to police.

Myers was able to pay a bond and be released from jail with an ankle monitor.

Police said they were able to obtain numerous electronic devices from the suspects and more charges could be added after a digital forensic analysis is completed.

Skinner said in a statement that parents should be vigilant over their children's use of social media and online interactions.

“Operation Home Alone 2024 serves as a reminder of the potential dangers of online communications for children. Cell phones, gaming devices, and online computers are hunting grounds for individuals who seek to prey upon children and I implore parents and guardians to speak to their children about the inherent dangers these devices present," Skinner said.

"Make no mistake," he added, "my deputies remain resolute in their efforts to protect children in our community from those who seek to do them harm and my hat goes off to them, and the investigators from participating agencies, for their work on Operation Home Alone 2024.”

The church said Myers was suspended from the ministry after his arrest, and leaders said they do not believe any church members were harmed but they are cooperating with the police investigation.

Here's a video about the arrest:

Collin County authorities arrest 15 men, including Fort Worth reverend, for soliciting minors online www.youtube.com

