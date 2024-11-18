Eric Hovde concedes Wisconsin Senate race, cites 'disheartening' tactics

Republican challenger Eric Hovde conceded the race to Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin on Monday.

Hovde lost to the two-term incumbent by less than a percent, the AP called on November 6. Given the slim margins of the race, Hovde did not concede the race until over a week later.

'What is disheartening are the tactics used against me in this race.'

"Nine months ago, I entered the race for the U.S. Senate because I love our country and I am deeply concerned about its direction," Hovde said in a video posted to X.

"The results from election night were disappointing, particularly in light of the last-minute absentee ballots that were dropped in Milwaukee at 4 a.m., flipping the outcome," Hovde said.

"I have heard from numerous supporters urging me to challenge the election results," Hovde said. "However, without a detailed review of all the ballots and their legitimacy, which will be difficult to obtain in the courts, the request for a recount would serve no purpose because you will just be recounting the same ballots regardless of their integrity. As a result, and my desire to not add to the political strife through a contentious recount, I decided to concede the election."

Although Hovde ultimately conceded, he pointed to several tactics Democrats used that he said worked to "deceive" and "mislead" voters. Notably, Democratic operatives emboldened libertarian candidate Phillip Anderson and America First candidate Thomas Leager, who collectively drew in over 70,000 votes.

"I am proud that we received more than 1.64 million votes, more than any Republican in Wisconsin history aside from President Trump's total on Tuesday night," Hovde said. "Furthermore, if not for Democratic operatives placing a phony America First candidate on the ballot to deceive voters and siphon off over 28,000 votes, I would have won this race."

"Democratic operatives also supported a libertarian candidate through mail and other sources without his knowledge to strip votes away from me," Hovde continued. "Are these actions to deceive and mislead voters strengthening and protecting our democracy? Any fair-minded person would say no."

Hovde also described several "disheartening" tactics used against him in the race. Hovde detailed the protests that took place outside his home before he even entered the race, mentioned "phony" lawsuits launched against his companies, and the millions of dollars' worth of ads that made "false claims" about him.

"Senator Baldwin's campaign focused on getting voters to hate me," Hovde said.

"Sadly, our current political system is broken," Hovde continued. "Instead of candidates debating issues and addressing voters concerns, campaigns are now about raising money, often from special interest groups, and launching attack ads with no basis in truth."

Hovde closed his message by thanking his supporters and outlining his plan to move forward.

"After running from morning to night for nine months and leaving it all on the field, I will take a much-needed break, then return to my businesses and foundation and find other ways to make a positive impact," Hovde said. "One thing is certain. I will always fight for the country and state that I love and work to restore the American dream. Thank you."

