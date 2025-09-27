'Etsy witches' reportedly placed curses on Charlie Kirk days before assassination

In an article published only two days before Charlie Kirk was assassinated, a writer at the far-left outlet Jezebel detailed her experience working with witches in an attempt to place a curse on Kirk and silence his message.

The article, titled "We Paid Some Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk," was written by Claire Guinan. It has since been taken down but can still be accessed through internet archives.

Guinan wrote that she felt obligated to do something about Kirk, whom she called a "fake news vending machine." If it meant silencing his "nightmare ideology," she wrote, "I'm more than happy to be the hag of his nightmares." She went on to describe "cursing Kirk" as her "personal goal."

One of the supposed witches sent her evidence of the completed curse: a burning photo of Kirk and the message, 'Trust the unseen.'

To procure a curse, Guinan turned to Etsy, a popular e-commerce platform where private sellers can advertise and sell a wide variety of products and services. Her search term, "curse enemy," turned up 5,000 results. She purchased the services of three different women claiming to be witches, who agreed to place curses on Kirk.

Guinan provided Kirk's date of birth to ensure accuracy and even paid $50 extra to boost the supposed power of the curse. She claimed that she did not intend for the curse to actually harm Kirk: "I'm not calling on dark forces to cause him harm." She described her intent as an effort "to ruin his day with the collective feminist power of the Etsy coven."

RELATED: Evil unmasked: How Charlie Kirk's murder exposed a diabolical spiritual war

Photo by Milissa Majchrzak / Contributor via Getty Images

After ordering the curses, Guinan waited in the hope that "justice would be done." The next day, one of the supposed witches sent her evidence of the completed curse: a burning photo of Kirk and the message, "Trust the unseen." Guinan was optimistic since she had "timed the purchase perfectly with the August new moon in Virgo."

In wondering whether the curses would work, Guinan placed her trust "in the timing of the great unknown," relating how one of the witches told her "spellwork is a collaboration between the caster, the client, and the universe itself."

At the time of the article's publication, she was still waiting for definitive results, while giving a shout-out to "the witches of the modern world" for their efforts "to hex Republicans and topple conservative regimes." She ended the article with a line directed at Kirk, telling him, "May the rash come swiftly."

Jezebel and Etsy did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!