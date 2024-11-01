Ex-Clinton adviser predicts Trump landslide: 'Absolute wipeout'

Former Bill Clinton campaign adviser Dick Morris predicted that Donald Trump will secure an “electoral landslide” in the upcoming presidential election against Kamala Harris.



During a Thursday interview on “The Jeff Katz Show,” Morris said he anticipates an “absolute wipeout.”

'If Trump wins, we’ve got control even if we don’t pick up another seat.'

Morris told Katz, “I think Trump is going to win, and I don’t think it’s going to be that close. I think he’ll win the popular vote narrowly, but that will translate into an electoral landslide.”

He explained that in 2016, Trump defeated his opponent, Hillary Clinton, in a “wipeout,” despite the Democratic candidate winning the popular vote by 2.6%.

“I think that’s what’s going to happen here,” Morris continued. “I think Trump is going to carry all of the swing states, with the possible exception of Wisconsin.”

Morris predicted the Republican presidential nominee would win Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

“Trump will pick up a few surprises, like maybe Virginia and maybe Minnesota,” Morris told Katz. “With those kinds of numbers, I think Trump is going to win about 360 electoral votes, and Harris is going to win about 100 electoral votes. So it’ll be an absolute wipeout.”

Katz said he has a “sneaking suspicion” that Trump will win Virginia. Morris agreed that Trump has a “very good chance” in the state.

Katz asked Morris whether he predicted that Trump’s success would carry down the ballot and secure him a Republican majority in the House and Senate.

“I think he’ll clearly keep the House and probably add five or 10 seats to the margin. And in the Senate race, I see him obviously picking up West Virginia, which is kind of the given, and Montana, which looks very safe. And then Ohio looks like he could win it,” Morris said.

Morris stated that the polling data from Michigan and Wisconsin look “very positive” for Trump but added that he is “not sure he’ll win those states.”

“He’ll come very close, and he may well win them,” Morris concluded.

“It’s important to understand that in a Senate race, that if your opponent is under 50%, which most of these incumbents are, the undecided usually breaks against. Because if you’re undecided, it’s like saying you can’t be married to the same woman next year,” Morris told Katz.

“I think that indicates some discontent with the Democratic incumbents.”

Morris explained that many of the Senate races “are hanging by one point,” but with the Democratic incumbents under 50%, Republicans could gain five to six seats.

“The point is that if Trump wins, we’ve got control even if we don’t pick up another seat, even if we lose West Virginia,” Morris continued, noting that Trump’s vice presidential nominee, Sen. JD Vance (Ohio), would vote Republican.

Katz asked Morris to share his thoughts on Trump’s McDonald’s shift and garbage truck briefing.

Morris responded, stating that Harris’ efforts to frame Trump as an out-of-touch, “elite billionaire” are not working.

“Trump looks great,” he added.