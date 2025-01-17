Exclusive: How Trump will 'Make America Respected Again'

Just days before his historic inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump vowed to make America strong and respected again in a video ad obtained exclusively by Blaze News on Friday.

The ad, titled "Make America Respected Again," is part of a series of videos released by Team Trump ahead of the inauguration on January 20.

"We're going to have a country that's going to be strong and respected again," Trump said in the video. "We're going to have a country where the taxes are going down. America will be feared and respected again."

As well as ahead of the upcoming inauguration, the ad was released after the first week of confirmation hearings for some of Trump's nominees, who he says will usher in a new "Golden Age."



Some of the most notable confirmation hearings this week were for Pam Bondi, Trump's nominee for attorney general, and Pete Hegseth, who was nominated to head the Department of Defense. Both nominees were handpicked by the president to restore faith in American institutions that have declined during the Biden administration.

If confirmed to run the DOJ, Bondi vowed to eliminate the political weaponization in the department that has caused many Americans to lose faith.

"I will fight every day to restore confidence and integrity to the Department of Justice and each of its components," Bondi said during her confirmation hearing Wednesday. "The partisanship, the weaponization, will be gone. America will have one tier of justice for all."

Hegseth made similar commitments on restoring confidence in the Department of Defense after years of low morale and lackluster recruitment under President Joe Biden.

“The Department of Defense under Donald Trump will achieve peace through strength," Hegseth said during his confirmation hearing Tuesday. "And in pursuing these, America First national security goals will remain patriotically apolitical and stridently constitutional."

"Unlike the current administration, politics should play no part in military matters," Hegseth added. "We are not Republicans. We are not Democrats. We are American warriors. Our standards will be high, and they will be equal."